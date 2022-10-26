A rainy fall day

Shelby County residents woke up to rain Wednesday morning. The rain, which fell throughout the night, is helping the trees at Tawawa Park lose their leaves. The park will be closing to vehicle traffic on Oct. 31 at 6 p.m. It will reopen on April 15, 2023, at 10 a.m.

Shelby County residents woke up to rain Wednesday morning. The rain, which fell throughout the night, is helping the trees at Tawawa Park lose their leaves. The park will be closing to vehicle traffic on Oct. 31 at 6 p.m. It will reopen on April 15, 2023, at 10 a.m. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/10/web1_rainyfallday.jpg Shelby County residents woke up to rain Wednesday morning. The rain, which fell throughout the night, is helping the trees at Tawawa Park lose their leaves. The park will be closing to vehicle traffic on Oct. 31 at 6 p.m. It will reopen on April 15, 2023, at 10 a.m. Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News