Let yourself go

ONGOING

• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m.

• Martial arts classes teaching karate and jujitsu will be held from children aged 6 through adults at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA. Classes will be held on Fridays from 6 to 7 p.m. for beginners at a cost of $22 for members and $40 for non-members for four classes. Advanced classes will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. and cost $44 for members and $80 for non-members for four classes. All classes are taught by Sensei David Smith, in partnership with Jukido-Kai School-Martial Arts.

• Kinetics classes are available at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA and include: Mommy & Me (parent & child, ages 10 to 24 months); Pre-School Gymnastics (ages 2 to 5); Youth Gymnastics (ages 6+); Pre-Team Gymnastics; Acrobatic Gymnastics; Cheerleading classes; Tumbling classes; and Competitive Gymnastics Team. For days, times and cost, visit www.sidney-ymca.org.

• Aquatics classes are available at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA and include: Water Discovery/Exploration (parent & child, ages 6 months to 3 years); Preschool Swim Lessons (ages 3 to 6; swimmers in levels 1 through 3 must have a parent or adult in the water with the child); Youth Swim Lessons (ages 6+); Competitive Swim Team (Y Stingrays); Adult Swim Lessons (by appointment only); and Private & Semi-private Lessons available. For days, times and cost, visit www.sidney-ymca.org.

• Home-school Nature Club at the Brukner Nature Center Staff naturalists have developed hands-on educational lesson plans using live wildlife and outdoor exploration. The club is for home-schooled students aged 5-11 and costs $5/child each month for BNC members and $8/child each month for non-members. The Home-school Nature Club will meet on the third Wednesday of each month starting Sept. 21 and through May. Pre-registration is required and can be done via phone by calling 937-698-6493 Monday through Friday or by emailing [email protected] Parents may register and pay for one month or several at a time. All fees are non-refundable.

• The Fort Recovery Museum will be open Saturdays and Sundays through September from noon to 5 p.m. To learn about what the Fort Recovery Museum offers, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HajP7zRoup0.

• Brukner Nature Center Autumn Art Exhibit featuring artwork by Sue King will run through Dec. 11. King’s artwork will be on sale until then and will be ready to be picked up on Dec. 12. All proceeds from this exhibit will go to BNC’s mission of wildlife conservation.

• Brukner Nature Center’s second Fall Session of PEEP is open for registration. PEEP is a nature-centered play experience for kids aged 3 to 5 who are not attending Kindergarten or being home-schooled for Kindergarten. The kids will meet once a week for six weeks. Classes are available Tuesdays through Fridays from 9:30 to 11 a.m. or on Thursday afternoons from 1 to 2:30 p.m. PEEP costs $55/child for BNC members and $75/child for non-members. Email [email protected] or call the center at 937-698-6493 for more information and registration.

FRIDAY, OCT. 28

• Darke County Parks is hosting Fun by the Fireside at the Shawnee Prairie Reserve at 6:30 p.m. Guests will join park naturalists for a campfire, games, stories and treats. Registration is required and guests are asked to bring their camp chairs and blankets if they wish. Registration is available at www.darkecountyparks.org or by calling the Nature Center at 937-548-0165.

SATURDAY, OCT. 29

• Johnny Appleseed Metropolitan Park District is hosting Meet the W.I.L.D, a family friendly hike to see costumed animals at Teddy Bear Park, 2004 N. Dixie Highway in Lima, from 5 to 8 p.m.