Man sentenced to prison for felonious assault

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Common Pleas Court recently handed down several sentences for felonious assault, drug possession and trafficking, domestic violence, and unauthorized use of property.

Neil Cromes, 41, who is in the Shelby County Jail, was sentenced to an indefinite term of seven to 10 1/2 years in prison with 150 days of jail credit and mandatory post-release control of 18 months and discretionary post-release control of up to three years for felonious assault, a second-degree felony. Cromes was indicted on the same charge and having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony, for attempting to cause physical harm to an adult male victim by shooting at the victim’s vehicle with a 12-gauge shotgun as the victim was attempting to leave and for having a 12-gauge shotgun having previously been convicted of robbery twice in the Shelby County Common Pleas Court. The weapons under disability charge was dismissed.

Rusty L. Gates, 60, of Sidney, was sentenced to 30 days in jail with two days of jail credit, five years of community control and successful completion of sex offender counseling for unauthorized use of property, a fifth-degree felony. Gates was indicted on four charges of pandering obscenity involving a minor, second and fourth-degree felonies, for knowingly disseminating and possessing obscene material with minors as participants.

Hezron D. Collie, 43, of Atlanta, Georgia, was sentenced to five years of community control with 71 days of jail credit and successful completion of drug and alcohol counseling for the attempted aggravated possession of drugs, a fourth-degree felony, and the aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Collie was indicted on the same charges for having methamphetamine and N-Butyl Pentylone and N-Ethyl Pentylone substituted cathinones.

Derick Wayne Hickman, 32, of Sidney, was sentenced to 24 months in prison with eight days of jail credit and discretionary post-release control of up to two years for three charges of aggravated trafficking in drugs, fourth-degree felonies. Hickman was indicted on four charges of trafficking in drugs, fifth-degree felonies, and four charges of aggravated trafficking in drugs, fourth-degree felonies, for knowingly selling or offering to sell cocaine and methamphetamine, but five charges were dismissed.

Cynthia Furbush, 54, of Sidney, was sentenced to 17 months in prison with 11 days of jail credit and mandatory post-release control of one to three years for domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. Furbush was indicted on the same charge, a third-degree felony, for choking an adult female household member, having previously been convicted of domestic violence twice and assault once in Shelby County.

