125 Years

October 27, 1897

Members of city council at a lengthy session last evening adopted a resolution directed towards a settlement of the Whip plant matter. After numerous efforts to reach a decision, council adopted a resolution calling for the company to operate the plant for two year and six months, with 50 employees, 10 hours per day during the summer and eight hours in winter. Representatives of the United States Whip Co., who were present, advised they were not in position to accept the compromise but would present the matter to the directors. The session took more than four hours.

——-

The new stone bridge grocery opposite the Griffis warehouse on Poplar street, operated by John Cogan, will be open for business on Friday, with a new and complete stock of fancy and staple groceries.

100 Years

October 27, 1922

With the signing up of new members a daily occurrence, the directors of the automobile club have established a policy to furnishing touring information free to all club members and maps at cost, but a minimum charge of 50 cents to all who apply for touring information and maps when the party applying is not a club member.

——-

The Palmisano company on Poplar street, wholesale dealers in fruit, received yesterday a carload shipment of apples. These are Grimes Golden shipped from Idaho and the first shipment they have ever received that were selected and packed as oranges are. There were 756 boxes in the carload, which is the 37th Palmisano company has received this year. They expect to handle over 25 carloads of oranges.

——-

The elections of directors of the Sidney Country Club for 1923 will be held the evening of October 30. All members are requested to be present.

——-

The Van Buren Mutual Protective Association is offering a reward of $100 for the conviction of the thief or thieves who stole 70 white Leghorn and 30 Ancona chickens from the farms of Albert Westerbeck and Christ Jung last week.

75 Years

October 27, 1947

Members of city council at their meeting last night authorized Service Director E.D. Aneshansley to purchase a lot immediately north of Graceland cemetery for $750. Earlier the service director had pointed out the necessity of purchasing the land to carry out plans for a sewage disposal system.

——-

Fire, believed to have been started by a spark from a jeep, completely destroyed the large bank barn on the Dr. W.D. Stockstill farm on the south side of the Infirmary pike shortly after noon today, resulting in a loss that is expected to exceed $10,000.

50 Years

October 27, 1972

Mrs. Dale Jamieson was elected president for the coming year when Hospital Auxiliary met Tuesday in the social room of the north town branch of the First National Exchange Bank.

Other officers elected to serve with her are Mrs. D.J. Price, vice president; Mrs. R.E. Piehl, secretary; Mrs. Aunalee Korn, treasurer; Mrs. Roger McGee, corresponding secretary.

——-

Iutis club installed new officers. They are: John Fultz, president; Thom Ehler, vice president; Gary Allen, secretary; Jerry Knoop, treasurer, Jim Fultz, chaplain; Jim Stweart, sergeant-at-arms, and Tam Beavers, historian.

——-

NEW BREMEN – When the new building for Crown Controls Corp. here is completed next May, the corporation, which was founded in 1945, will have more than 200,000 feet of manufacturing and office space under roof. The new building, which will contain 64,000 square feet, will be a one-floor plan.

25 Years

October 27, 1997

PHOTO – Peter Pan lends a helping hand to a policeman during the costume contest at the Sidney Fall Family Festival Saturday. Peter Pan is Alex Accuntius, 4, son of Diana Accuntius of Sidney. The policeman is Daniel King, 4, son of Derek and Stacy King of Sidney.

——-

A Perry Township house was severely damaged in a fire Sunday evening.

The house is owned and occupied by Jason Levering, 6500 Ferree Road. He and his roommate, Mitch Paulus, were not home when the fire started in the two-story masonry and frame house. The men returned to find the house on fire and called Port Jefferson Community Fire Department.

——-

URBANA, Ohio – Urbana University is offering a free place to sleep in an effort to draw more students to the western Ohio campus.

The Urbana Plan, introduced last week at the school 40 miles northwest of Columbus, also lets students lock in tuition rates for four years. It begins next fall.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

