It’s time for trick or treat

SIDNEY — It’s finally that time of year again, the time for frights as witches, goblins and other little monsters roam the streets of Shelby County.

This year Sidney is holding their trick or treat on Monday, Oct. 31, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Other trick or treat dates and times for the area include:

Saturday, Oct. 22

Sidney-Shelby County YMCA: 3 to 4 p.m. and 4 to 5 p.m. for sensory friendly fun.

Sunday, Oct. 23

Landings of Sidney Halloween Carnival: 2 to 4 p.m.

Trunk or treat at the Bethany Center in Piqua: 2 to 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 26

Shelby County Board of Developmental Disabilities trunk or treat: 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 27

Fort Loramie: 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Newport: 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Houston: 6 to 8 p.m.

Kettlersville: 6 to 7 p.m.

Lockington: 6 to 7 p.m.

Minster: 6:30 to 8 p.m.

New Knoxville: 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Piqua: 6 to 8 p.m.

Russia: 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Wapakoneta: 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29

DeGraff: 3 to 5 p.m.

Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County trunk or treat: 2 to 4 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 30

Anna: 1 to 3 p.m.

Botkins: 2:30 to 4 p.m.

Jackson Center: 4 to 5:30 p.m.

New Bremen: Cidertime Parade at 1:30 p.m. Trick or treat from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Versailles: 3 to 4 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 31

Port Jefferson: 5 to 7 p.m.

Sidney: 6 to 7:30 p.m.

St. Paul’s United Church of Christ trunk or treat: 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Sophia Figuracion, 3, was the winner of “Cutest Costume” in the 0-3 yr old category during Saturday’s Boos and Brews Festival held in downtown Sidney. She is the daughter of Matt and Amber Figuracion, of Sidney. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/10/web1_DSC_3967-1.jpg Sophia Figuracion, 3, was the winner of “Cutest Costume” in the 0-3 yr old category during Saturday’s Boos and Brews Festival held in downtown Sidney. She is the daughter of Matt and Amber Figuracion, of Sidney. Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News