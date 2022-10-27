Posted on by

Fire under investigation


Numerous fire departments from Shelby County were dispatched to Pemberton Thursday morning for a house fire. All occupants of the house were able to get out safely. No other information about the fire was available at presstime.

Numerous fire departments from Shelby County were dispatched to Pemberton Thursday morning for a house fire. All occupants of the house were able to get out safely. No other information about the fire was available at presstime.


Deb Phelps | Sidney Daily News

Firefighters wait to ge their assignments to help put out the house fire in Pemberton


Angie Vaughn | Sidney Daily News

Numerous fire departments from Shelby County were dispatched to Pemberton Thursday morning for a house fire. All occupants of the house were able to get out safely. No other information about the fire was available at presstime.

Firefighters wait to ge their assignments to help put out the house fire in Pemberton

Numerous fire departments from Shelby County were dispatched to Pemberton Thursday morning for a house fire. All occupants of the house were able to get out safely. No other information about the fire was available at presstime.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/10/web1_pemberton1.jpgNumerous fire departments from Shelby County were dispatched to Pemberton Thursday morning for a house fire. All occupants of the house were able to get out safely. No other information about the fire was available at presstime. Deb Phelps | Sidney Daily News

Firefighters wait to ge their assignments to help put out the house fire in Pemberton
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/10/web1_pembertonfire.jpgFirefighters wait to ge their assignments to help put out the house fire in Pemberton Angie Vaughn | Sidney Daily News

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/10/web1_pemberton2.jpgAngie Vaughn | Sidney Daily News

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/10/web1_IMG_6879.jpgAngie Vaughn | Sidney Daily News

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/10/web1_IMG_6881.jpgAngie Vaughn | Sidney Daily News

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/10/web1_IMG_6884.jpgAngie Vaughn | Sidney Daily News