Fire under investigation

Numerous fire departments from Shelby County were dispatched to Pemberton Thursday morning for a house fire. All occupants of the house were able to get out safely. No other information about the fire was available at presstime.
Firefighters wait to ge their assignments to help put out the house fire in Pemberton
