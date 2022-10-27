Norcold plant closing

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Two local plants — one in Shelby County, the other in Darke County — will be closing their doors.

Thetford LLC, a leader in RV and marine toilets and sanitation solutions, together with Norcold LLC, the premier brand in RV refrigerators (collectively, “Thetford North America”), announced to employees and customers Thursday they will be transferring all U.S. refrigerator manufacturing to other global company owned and operated manufacturing facilities, resulting in the closure of two Ohio-based Norcold locations over the coming months.

The plants are located in Sidney and Gettysburg. According to the Sidney-Shelby Economic Partnership website, the Sidney plant employees 280 people.

According to Laura Petee, marketing and aftermarket sales, WARN (Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification) notices have the number of employees per location. The company is working hard to match employees with open positions within the organization when possible, she said.

The Sidney location will close at the end of January 2023. Gettysburg will close at the end of December 2022.

Since 1959 RV and marine gas absorption refrigerators have been manufactured at these Ohio locations. The decision to close the Norcold locations and utilize the company’s global manufacturing capabilities was difficult but necessary due to the current economic challenges and ongoing labor constraints.

“Over the coming months, the impacted employees will be our top priority,” said Alissa Reyes Senior Vice President of Human Resources, Thetford North America.

Reyes continued, “where there is a skillset match employees will be offered opportunities within the organization. In addition, we will be working with local employers and agencies to support them.”

Local employers who are seeking highly skilled employees are encouraged to contact the Norcold HR team at 937-497-3070 or at [email protected] for more information and timing.

Headquartered in Ann Arbor, Thetford North America is a leading supplier of products for the RV, marine and heavy-duty truck industries. Thetford is a privately held company with manufacturing facilities in four nations.