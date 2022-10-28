125 Years

October 28, 1897

All the broom makers employed in the two broom factories in this city are out on strike. The walkout is the result of the refusal of the Donaldson and Bryant Co. to restore the five percent cut in wages instituted by the company last September. The employees of the firm went on strike Thursday and the employees of the Sidney Broom Company went out the following day. The latter firm expects to start work again on Monday.

——-

The house and barn of Henry Dressman, three miles east of Loramies on the boundary line, were totally destroyed by fire last night. The fire started in the barn shortly after 10 o’clock and spread rapidly to the residence, from which only a few things were saved.

——-

A game of football will be played tomorrow afternoon between the high school team and the Mandolin club. It will be played on the grounds in East Sidney at 3 o’clock.

100 Years

October 28, 1922

Members of the Church of Christ will hold a mortgage burning service Sunday in which the state secretary, I.H. Cahill, and former pastors of the local church will take part. Three services will be held during the day, with the actual mortgage burning taking place during the afternoon service.

——-

The poles along the Dixie highway are being marked to indicate the route of the highway. The painters passed through Sidney yesterday.

——-

The annual clash between Miami University and Denison University on the gridiron will take place at Triangle Park in Dayton tomorrow. Only a few tickets could be obtained for Sidney this year owing to the heavy sales to students at both colleges. Carl Custenborder has a few tickets available.

75 Years

October 28, 1947

The 1947 Shelby County Community Chest campaign was off to a running start last night, according to the report of the auditing committee at the conclusion of the first meeting. Gene Fogt, chairman of that committee, revealed a total of $4,089 cleared through the committee at its initial meeting, 18 per cent of the 1947 goal of $24,000.

——-

Department Commander Aaron J. Halloran, of Springfield, will be the principal speaker when the local post of the American Legion holds its annual past commander’s banquet Thursday evening at the armory. Living past commanders of the post will be honored and a tribute will be paid to deceased members of the group.

50 Years

October 28, 1972

Leo Nelson, Sidney’s city manager for the past four and a half years, is resigning. Nelson made the surprise announcement late Thursday afternoon in a closed session with City Council members. He has accepted a position as city manager in Elgin, Ill.

——-

Roger Lentz of Turtle Creek Township was elected president of the Shelby County Farm Bureau at the board reorganization meeting held last week.

Merlin Bernard, McLean Township, and Mrs. Carl Davidson, Franklin Township, were elected vice president and secretary for the next year.

——-

NEW BREMEN – Gene Moeller was top bowler in the area last week as he collected a nifty 225 game and a 642 series for Mason Shoes in the Major Tri City League at Ray Ann Lanes here.

25 Years

October 28, 1997

The acquisition of Bowling-Moorman Newspapers by Amos Press, announced Monday, is expected to create one of the Miami Valley’s largest media organizations.

——-

NEUTRON MAN – Anyone catch “The Neutron Man” Saturday at half time of the Ohio State-Northwestern game? He’s a portly gentleman who wears a red football jersey with Neutron Man on the back, and he dances and gyrates during Buckeye home games. Last week, he danced at midfield while the band played at halftime.

The Neutron Man is actually Orlas King, a 1961 graduate of Fairmont High School who was all-Miami Valley League at center in 1960. And he played at Julia Lamb Stadium that year when Fairmont took on Sidney.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

