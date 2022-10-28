Shelby County levies on November ballot

SIDNEY — Voters in Shelby County are being asked to consider the renewal, increase or addition of multiple levies throughout the county that will be present on the ballot for the Nov. 8 election.

Fairlawn Local School District: The district is asking voters to renew a tax levy for emergency requirements for $150,000 and for a levy of taxes made outside of the 10-mill limitation estimated by the county auditor to average 2.48 mills for each one dollar of valuation which would equal approximately 25 cents for every $100 of valuation for the next five years starting in 2024.

Green Township: The township asks voters for the rewnal of one-mill and increase of 0.2 mill to constitute a tax that amounts to 12 cents for every $100 of valuation and would help provide ambulance and emergency medical services to the people of Green Township for a period of five years beginning in 2022 with the taxes first due in 2023 if the levy is approved by voters.

Village of Jackson Center: Voters are being asked to renew a tax for current operating expenses which amounts to 20 cents for each $100 dollars of property tax valuation for five years, starting in 2023 with the tax being first due in 2024 should it be passed in the November election.

Houston Joint Ambulance District: The district is asking for the renewal of a tax for providing, operating and maintaining emergency and rescue equipment apparatus, appliances, buildings or sites and emergency rescue companies to operate the same. The tax will cost property owners 4 cents for every $100 of tax valuation on their property. It is a five-year tax levy starting in 2023 with the first due in 2024 if it is passed.

Loramie Township, Houston Fire District: Voters in the township are being asked to consider the renewal of a tax that would provide and maintain fire apparatus, appliances, buildings or sites. The tax also provides sources of water supply and materials as well as payment of firefighting companies or permanent, part-time or volunteer personnel. The tax will be at a rate of 1 mill for each $1 of valuation or 10 cents for every $100 of valuation on an owner’s property for five years. The first tax payment will be in 2023 if the levy is approved.

Village of Fort Loramie: Fort Loramie is asking its voters to renew a tax for current operating expenses at a rate of 10 cents for each $100 of valuation of a property for five years, starting in 2023, first due in 2024.

Orange Township: The township is looking to pass an additional tax for Orange Township, excluding Sidney, for current operating expenses at 11 cents for every $100 of valuation for five years starting in 2022 but first due in 2023.

Van Buren Township: Two tax levies are being proposed for Van Buren Township. The first is a renewal of a tax for the benefit of the township, including Kettlersville, to provide ambulance and emergency medical services at a rate of 3 cents for each $100 of valuation for five years starting in 2022, first due in 2023.

The second is an additional tax levy for providing and maintaining fire apparatus, equipment and appliances at a rate not to exceed 5 cents for every $100 of caluation for a period of five years, starting in 2022 and first due in 2023.

“Due to increasing prices for fire equipment, this is the first time we’ve had a fire levy on the ballot. Everybody’s budget is kind of getting thin and we had to put it on there (the ballot) because all the fire equipment has really went up in price,” said Trustee Dave Kettler when asked about the additional levy on the November ballot for Van Buren Township.

Washington Township: Two tax renewals for Washington Township, excluding Sidney and Lockington, will be on the ballot in the November election. One is for the purpose of current operating expenses at a rate that will not exceed 6 cents for every $100 of valuation for the next five years. The second levy is for maintaining and improving roads. Property owners will be taxed 20 cents for each $100 in tax valuation of their property for a period of five years.