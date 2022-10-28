Led Zeppelin ready to rock theatre

SIDNEY — The Historic Sidney Theatre has announced Lez Zeppelin is the next show in its fall concert series. The group will perform on Thursday, Nov. 3, at 7 p.m. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.

This all-girl quartet, Lez Zeppelin, has gained unanimous critical acclaim as one of the most exciting live acts around, becoming the first female rock act to pay homage to Led Zeppelin and to garner rave reviews across the board.

Guitarist for Led Zeppelin Jimmy Page says of Lez Zeppelin, “They played the Led Zeppelin music with an extraordinary sensuality and an energy and passion that highlighted their superb musicianship.”

Enjoy an evening out with friends and all of your favorite Led Zeppelin songs. This is the nationally touring act’s only remaining Ohio performance this year.

Tickets and more information are available online now at www.sidneytheatre.org.

Tickets for the performance are $27 for reserved seating and $20 for standing room.

All tickets purchased on the day of the concert will be $2 more.

