Blood tests available at Fall Health Fair on Nov. 5

MINSTER — Grand Lake Health System presents the Fall Health Fair on Saturday, Nov. 5, located at the Auglaize Mercer Family YMCA, 04075 Wuebker Road, Minster.

The health fair will be held from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. and will offer various free health screenings such as osteoporosis, blood pressure, Dermascan, glucose, hearing, flexibility, spinal, balance and body composition.

Additionally, information and representatives will be on site from the Grand Lake Sleep Center, New Day Pain Management, Medical Imaging, Grand Lake Home Health & Hospice, Advance Directives, Grand Lake Wound & Vein Center, Nutrition Education, Kemmler Orthopaedics, Auglaize + Mercer General Surgery, Crime Victim Services, Alvetro Orthodontics, Organ Donations, Family Audiology, Grand Lake Foot & Ankle, Grand Lake Rehab, Cancer Association, Grand Lake Family Practices & Pediatrics, Auglaize County Help Me Grow, Auglaize County Health Department and Early Intervention.

Free chair mini-massages, face painting and refreshments available. No pre-registration required. The Auglaize County Sheriff will be in attendance for Drug Take Back as well.

A variety of blood tests will be available at nominal fees as follows:

Cardiac risk assessment blood tests: CRP C- Reactive Protein (high sensitivity) $25 and Lipid Cardiovascular Risk Assessment, $20.

General assessment blood tests: CBC, Complete Blood Count, $20; Total Iron, $35; Vitamin D, $40; Thyroid Screening, $45; Hemoglobin A1C for Diabetics, $25; CMP Chemistry Panel – includes glucose, $40, an eight hour fast is required for this test.

Cancer marker blood tests: PSA Screening, $40.

For more information on the health fair and/or blood tests, contact Stefanie Westgerdes, Community Outreach coordinator at 419-394-6132 or [email protected]