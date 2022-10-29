125 Years

October 29, 1897

The Shelby County Children’s Home will be formally opened on next Thursday with a special program. In the morning, between the hours of 9 and 11 o’clock, the citizens of Sidney and the county are invited to call and inspect the home. In the afternoon, commencing at 2 o’clock, a literary program will be given to which the public is also invited.

——-

East Sidney was the scene last evening of a large gathering of Democrats. During the early evening the evidence of enthusiasm was shown by the continued firing of a cannon. When one walked up the main street of the village this enthusiasm was still further evidenced by the decorations of flags and bunting and lights that appeared at most every window.

——-

Mayer will close out his gent’s furnishing goods by January 1, ’98, and will then only run a merchant tailoring establishment.

——-

The fill at the bridge across Turtle Creek near the C.H. & D. crossing of the creek has been completed.

100 Years

October 29, 1922

A big Hallowe’en celebration will be held in this city tomorrow night. There will be a big parade, starting at 8 o’clock, around the downtown area, with prizes to be awarded for the best dressed in many categories. The parade will be led by the Sidney Municipal Band. Arrangements for the affair are being made by Ralph Elliott and Walter L. Thompson.

——-

The big Democratic meeting, scheduled for Kettlersville this evening to be addressed by Judge H.T. Mathers and James E. Way, has been postponed until next Tuesday evening. The postponement was made necessary on account of the meeting to be held this evening by the Shelby County Uniform Tax League.

——-

The Winifred Haslup Memorial Chimes, gift of Dr. Clyde M. Gearhart to the First M.E. Church of Sidney, in memory of his wife, are now being installed and will be formally dedicated the afternoon of Nov. 5.

75 Years

October 29, 1947

Second-day reports of the Community Chest stood out in sharp contrast with those of the first day, with only $690 checked into the auditing committee last night. With this amount the total now stands at 21 per cent of the goal.

——-

Bob’s Snack Shop, corner of West Michigan street and Ronan avenue, has been purchased by Mr. and Mrs. Wilbur Jackson, of Pasco. The new owners will assume charge Saturday. The new owners announced that the name will be changed to Jack’s Snack Shop. Mr. Jackson until a few months ago was a baker at Sexauer’s Baker, Inc. Nancy and Janet Jackson plan to assist their parents in conduction the business.

——-

More than 100 boys and girls have answered the call of the Youth Council for workers in the house-to-house canvass of the city in connection with the recreation bond issue. Complete coverage of the town will begin this evening.

50 Years

October 29, 1972

NEW BREMEN – The American Legion card party held last week was termed a success. Prizes were won by Helen Schemmel, Sandy Thieman, Leota Busse and Lilas Watercutter.

——-

WASHINGTON – President Nixon today signed legislation to set and enforce safety standards for virtually all consumer products, ranging from pop-up toasters to football helmets.

——-

The Sidney High School’s Volleyball team played Urbana last week. The reserves won two of the three games. Kelley Brentlinger and Diane Murray were stars of the game, Kelley with five points Diane with four.

The varsity team also had a victory. They also won two of their three games. Lynn Apple, Jane Leighty and Connie Musser were high scorers for Sidney’s varsity.

25 Years

October 29, 1997

Shelby County voters are being asked to continue a 0.5 percent sales tax that was first approved in 1991 for the construction of a new jail. If approved, money generated by the tax will be earmarked for bridge and road improvements.

——-

SPACE CENTER, Houston – A couple hundred miles won’t come between astronaut David Wolf and his right to vote. Thanks to a new Texas law, a ballot has been sent to an American in orbit for the first time. Lawmakers made the change after John Blaha, the U.S. Astronaut on Russa’s Mir space station a year ago, couldn’t cast a ballot.

——-

MARIA STEIN – Jerry Tangeman knows good apples when he sees them. The red and yellow varieties filling Tangeman Orchard bags certainly qualify. Like his father and uncle before him, Jerry is committed to selling quality apples – the kind that keep customers coming back year after year.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

