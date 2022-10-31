Posted on by

Trunk or treat


Jim Painter, of Sidney, hands out treats to Corey Belt, 6, son of Rick Belt, of Sidne,y and Monica Shropshire, of DeGraff.

Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News

Larry Donahue, of Sidney, hands out treats to Owen Murray, 11, son of Daniel and Mandy Murray, of Sidney.


Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News

Trick or treat candy can’t compete with a puppy for Khaza Barnes, 2, attention at Senior Center Trunk or Treat 10/29/2022. She is the daughter of Shacon Barnes and Alena Moton, of Sidney.


Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News

Colten, 9, and Cayden, 6, Asbury are enjoying their day at the Senior Center of Sidney and Shelby County’s Trunk or Treat on Saturday, Oct. 29. They are the sons of Rod and Jakey Asbury, of Piqua


Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News

Jim Painter, of Sidney, hands out treats to Corey Belt, 6, son of Rick Belt, of Sidne,y and Monica Shropshire, of DeGraff. Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News

Larry Donahue, of Sidney, hands out treats to Owen Murray, 11, son of Daniel and Mandy Murray, of Sidney. Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News

Trick or treat candy can't compete with a puppy for Khaza Barnes, 2, attention at Senior Center Trunk or Treat 10/29/2022. She is the daughter of Shacon Barnes and Alena Moton, of Sidney. Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News

Colten, 9, and Cayden, 6, Asbury are enjoying their day at the Senior Center of Sidney and Shelby County's Trunk or Treat on Saturday, Oct. 29. They are the sons of Rod and Jakey Asbury, of Piqua Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News