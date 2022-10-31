Anna trick or treat

Felicity Ellis, 4, receives a treat from Sharon Maurer. Felicity is the daughter of Brandon and Ashley Ellis, of Anna.

Amelia Marlow, 5, gets a treat from Cheryl Maier during Sunday’s trick or treat in Anna. Amelia is the daughter of Joseph and Stephanie Marlow, of Sidney.

Silas Jones, 2, receives his treat during Anna’s trick or treat. Silas is the son of Cody and Maura Jones, of Houston.

Shelby Gibbs holds Jamen, 1, while Aiden, 3, retrieves their treats during Anna’s trick or treat. Jamen and Aiden are the sons of Jason and Shelby Gibbs, of Jackson Center.

Tristen Preston, 13, gets a treat from Cheryl Maier. Tristen is the son of Benjamin and Elizabeth Preston, of Sidney.