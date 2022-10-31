The M & M’s invaded Botkins Sunday afternoon during trick or treating.

Four-year-old Rhett picks out a piece of candy Sunday afternoon during trick or treating in Botkins. Rhett is the son of Phillip and Beth Wells, of Anna.

Alexis Fullenkamp tries to fly to the next house as a pink flamingo during Botkins Trick or Treat Sunday afternoon. Alexis is the 2-year-old daughter of Brittany and Adam Fullenkamp.