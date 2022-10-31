Open burn fire spreads to nearby property

TIPP CITY — An open burn Sunday at a neighboring residence spread and caused a structure fire to a building. on the property at JL Wood Products on Ginghamsburg Road in Monroe Township in Tipp City. Extremely dry conditions caused the open burning of vegetation to spread.

According to a press release from Tipp City Fire Chief Cameron Haller, Tipp City Fire & Emergency Services (TCFES) responded to 890 E. Ginghamsburg Road Saturday, Oct. 30, 2022 at 3:57 p.m. A fire that was started at a neighbor’s residence as an outside/open fire for debris and waste disposal, leaf and vegetation burning, spread to a building on the JL Wood Products property.

The current low fuel moisture levels played a pivotal role in this situation. The reporting person advised dispatch he thought the fire was out, but needed the structure checked out. The fire was called in as a field fire.

Upon arrival TCFES crews upgraded the situation to a structure Fire due to witnessing thick brown smoke under pressure venting from the eaves of the building. The origin of the fire was in the right rear corner of the structure with 20% of the interior of the building on fire. Crews began extinguishment with a hose line. The facility was closed for business; no members of JL Wood Products were in danger during the fire.

No fire hydrants are located within 1,000 feet of the facility, the release said. Water had to be shuttled in by tankers. The crews on scene worked diligently to extinguish the fire. The fire was under control by 5:09 p.m. Salvage and overhaul were conducted until 6:22 p.m. All crews were released at 6:30 p.m.

West Milton, Bethel, Vandalia, Casstown Fire Departments and all off duty TCFES personnel were requested to respond to the scene. Miami County Sheriff’s Deputies were utilized for traffic control and locating all the neighbors. AES was called to secure power to the effected building.

The fire was unintentional. The cause of the fire was the open-burning of leaves and vegetation in low humidity and extremely dry conditions. The original fire spread an estimated 200-feet to the building that was on fire.

The estimated cost damage to the building is $35,000 and $15,000 to the contents.

No injuries were reported, including to first responders, during the incident.

“Please refer to the requirements set forth by the Ohio EPA and the local Regional Air Pollution Control Agency (RAPCA),” Haller said in the release. Open burning and the burning of Agricultural Waste is regulated in the State of Ohio by the Ohio EPA see: https://epa.ohio.gov/divisions-and-offices/air-pollution-control/permitting/openburning and locally by the Regional Air Pollution Control Agency, see:https://www.rapca.org/programs/open-burning-permissions .

Agricultural waste is defined as wastes and plant matter such as tree trimmings, stumps, brush, weeds, leaves, grass, shrubbery and material from crop or livestock production. This includes fence posts and scrap lumber, but does not include buildings, land clearing waste, dead animals or animal waste.