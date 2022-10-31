SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of October 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:

Amanda Lynn Barnhouse, 30, of Dayton, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

David Jason Geiger, 49, of Tipp City, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Shante N. Hudgins, 33, of Sidney, was charged with no operator’s license, $186 fine.

Lynn Marie Pleiman, 51, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Maddison K. Campbell, 26, of Sidney, was charged with no operator’s license, $211 fine.

Michael J. Brady, 60, of Wapakoneta, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Spencer N. Ludington, 25, of Columbus, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.

Kenneth R. Brandewie, 81, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Hayden R. Weiskittel, 20, of Anna, was charged with reasonable control and failure to use caution around an emergency vehicle, $161 fine.

Kristy Lee Davis, 22, of Blanchester, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Lucille Katherine Ritze, 18, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jacklynn E. S. Wietholter, 30, of St. Marys, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Logan M. Roach, 19, of Springfield, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Rashaad Antonio Sulton, 24, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Riana Michelle Carson, 19, of Sidney, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.

Blake Joseph Bergman, 19, of New Bremen, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Andrew J. Nagel, 41, of Lima, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Nathan T. Wisniewski, 28, of Sidney, was charged with failure to control/weaving, $136 fine.

Zachary Allen Truesdale, 28, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $205 fine.

Fredrick J. Wing, 60, of St. Paris, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Beth Anne Neubacher, 28, of Sidney, was charged with right of way/private driveway/alley, $136 fine.

Brooke M. Wilson, 32, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Sawyer A. Francis, 24, of Russia, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Rosemary Deitz, 75, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Jarred Lee Kohn, 32, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Caleb Michael Martin, 25, of Houston, was charged with seat belt violation, $116 fine.

Austin Lee Newland, 27, of Waynesfield, was charged with driving in marked lanes and distracted driving enhancement, $230 fine.

Joshua D. Purk, 28, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Alisha Marie Kretzer, 27, of Wapakoneta, was charged with assured clear distance, $130 fine.

Gary L. Lentz, 63, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Steven L. Klingler, 52, of Degraff, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Ashley N. Fleming, 33, of Sidney, was charged with no operator’s license, $136 fine.

Jody D. Carey, 56, of Sidney, was charged with failure to obey traffic control devices, $136 fine.

Chloe M. King, 19, of Sidney, was charged with failure to obey traffic control devices, $136 fine.

Evan Joseph Hildebrand, 25, of Cincinnati, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Christopher E. Thompson Jr., 18, of Indianapolis, Indiana, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Tyler Tepfenhart, 24, of Anna, was charged with driving under suspension and speeding, latter charge dismissed, $263 fine.

Candy E. Thomas, 50, of Webster, Indiana, was charged with failure to obey traffic control devices, $136 fine.

Chad M. Wilt Jr., 19, of Sidney, was charged with failure to file registration, $130 fine.

Carolyn S. Archer, 63, of St. Marys, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

John P. Sailer, 51, of New Bremen, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Tonya L. Rose, 47, of Jonesville, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Clinton Derek Malcom, 32, of Lima, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Larry E. Webb, 76, of Sidney, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.

John S. Findley, 39, of Covington, was charged with failure to file registration, $130 fine.

Sarah E. Fogle, 45, of Sidney, was charged with no operator’s license, $136 fine.

Laura Beth Demange, 41, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Stephanie M. Anthony, 35, of Anna, was charged with display of plates/sticker, $130 fine.

Ryan M. Case, 26, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $205 fine.

Brett Brewer, 49, of Sidney, was charged with a seat belt violation, $116 fine.

Nicole A. Kuba, 39, of Sidney, was charged with no operator’s license and failure to obey traffic control devices, $813 fine.

Austin C. Sultzer Jr., 18, of Indianapolis, Indiana, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell