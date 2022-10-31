SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of October 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:
Amanda Lynn Barnhouse, 30, of Dayton, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
David Jason Geiger, 49, of Tipp City, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Shante N. Hudgins, 33, of Sidney, was charged with no operator’s license, $186 fine.
Lynn Marie Pleiman, 51, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Maddison K. Campbell, 26, of Sidney, was charged with no operator’s license, $211 fine.
Michael J. Brady, 60, of Wapakoneta, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.
Spencer N. Ludington, 25, of Columbus, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.
Kenneth R. Brandewie, 81, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Hayden R. Weiskittel, 20, of Anna, was charged with reasonable control and failure to use caution around an emergency vehicle, $161 fine.
Kristy Lee Davis, 22, of Blanchester, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Lucille Katherine Ritze, 18, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Jacklynn E. S. Wietholter, 30, of St. Marys, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Logan M. Roach, 19, of Springfield, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Rashaad Antonio Sulton, 24, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Riana Michelle Carson, 19, of Sidney, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.
Blake Joseph Bergman, 19, of New Bremen, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Andrew J. Nagel, 41, of Lima, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Nathan T. Wisniewski, 28, of Sidney, was charged with failure to control/weaving, $136 fine.
Zachary Allen Truesdale, 28, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $205 fine.
Fredrick J. Wing, 60, of St. Paris, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Beth Anne Neubacher, 28, of Sidney, was charged with right of way/private driveway/alley, $136 fine.
Brooke M. Wilson, 32, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.
Sawyer A. Francis, 24, of Russia, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.
Rosemary Deitz, 75, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.
Jarred Lee Kohn, 32, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Caleb Michael Martin, 25, of Houston, was charged with seat belt violation, $116 fine.
Austin Lee Newland, 27, of Waynesfield, was charged with driving in marked lanes and distracted driving enhancement, $230 fine.
Joshua D. Purk, 28, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Alisha Marie Kretzer, 27, of Wapakoneta, was charged with assured clear distance, $130 fine.
Gary L. Lentz, 63, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Steven L. Klingler, 52, of Degraff, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Ashley N. Fleming, 33, of Sidney, was charged with no operator’s license, $136 fine.
Jody D. Carey, 56, of Sidney, was charged with failure to obey traffic control devices, $136 fine.
Chloe M. King, 19, of Sidney, was charged with failure to obey traffic control devices, $136 fine.
Evan Joseph Hildebrand, 25, of Cincinnati, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Christopher E. Thompson Jr., 18, of Indianapolis, Indiana, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Tyler Tepfenhart, 24, of Anna, was charged with driving under suspension and speeding, latter charge dismissed, $263 fine.
Candy E. Thomas, 50, of Webster, Indiana, was charged with failure to obey traffic control devices, $136 fine.
Chad M. Wilt Jr., 19, of Sidney, was charged with failure to file registration, $130 fine.
Carolyn S. Archer, 63, of St. Marys, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.
John P. Sailer, 51, of New Bremen, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Tonya L. Rose, 47, of Jonesville, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Clinton Derek Malcom, 32, of Lima, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Larry E. Webb, 76, of Sidney, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.
John S. Findley, 39, of Covington, was charged with failure to file registration, $130 fine.
Sarah E. Fogle, 45, of Sidney, was charged with no operator’s license, $136 fine.
Laura Beth Demange, 41, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Stephanie M. Anthony, 35, of Anna, was charged with display of plates/sticker, $130 fine.
Ryan M. Case, 26, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $205 fine.
Brett Brewer, 49, of Sidney, was charged with a seat belt violation, $116 fine.
Nicole A. Kuba, 39, of Sidney, was charged with no operator’s license and failure to obey traffic control devices, $813 fine.
Austin C. Sultzer Jr., 18, of Indianapolis, Indiana, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell