Grand jury hands down indictments

SIDNEY — The Shelby County grand jury issued indictments for domestic violence, drug possession and trafficking, and theft, among other charges, on Thursday, Oct. 27.

Michael R.A. Payne, 33, of Sidney, was indicted on domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, for striking an adult female victim in the mouth.

Stacey S. White, 50, of Sidney, was indicted on intimidation of a witness in a criminal case, a third-degree felony, for threatening physical bodily harm to an adult female victim in an attempt to influence or intimidate her testimony in a criminal proceeding.

Nigel A. Allen, 35, at large, was indicted on the aggravated possession of drugs and possessing criminal tools, fifth-degree felonies, for having methamphetamine and a bag to store it in.

Keondre L. Stephens, 22, of Sidney, was indicted on the possession of drugs and possessing criminal tools, fifth-degree felonies, for having cocaine and a bag to store it in.

Rachel L. Hamblin, 35, of Sidney, was indicted on theft, a fifth-degree felony, for knowingly stealing cash from a disabled adult without the victim’s consent.

Dianne M. Harriell-Blair, 36, at large, was indicted on failure to appear, a fourth degree felony, for failing to report to a probation violation hearing for a case in the Shelby County Common Pleas Court.

Corbin D. Palmer, 18, who is in the Shelby County Jail, was indicted on aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony, trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony, carrying a concealed weapon, a fourth-degree felony, and possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony, for knowingly selling or offering to sell Psilocybin, preparing marijuana for resale and distribution, having bags to put both substances in, and having a loaded H&K VP9 handgun concealed in his vehicle.

Keagan S. Donaldson, 34, of Sidney, was indicted on receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony, for receiving and retaining an Ohio license plate that he knew or had reasonable cause to believe had been stolen.

Michael A. Sloan, 28, who is in the Shelby County Jail, was indicted on having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony, for possessing a Hi Point 9 mm handgun having previously been convicted of robbery in the Shelby County Common Pleas Court.

Phillip M. Howard, 34, at large, was indicted on failure to provide a change of address, a third-degree felony, for failing to notify the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office of a change of address having previously been convicted of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor in the Franklin County Common Pleas Court.

