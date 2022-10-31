Hoying indicted after six-hour standoff due to narcotics search warrant

SIDNEY — John A. Hoying, 60, of Sidney, was indicted by the Shelby County grand jury on Oct. 27 after a six-hour standoff at a residence on Doering Street with tactical officers from the Sidney and Piqua Police Departments while they were trying to serve a narcotics search warrant on Oct. 21.

Hoying’s indictment included trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony, tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony, obstructing official business, possession of drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, and possessing criminal tools, fifth-degree felonies, for knowingly selling or offering to sell cocaine in the vicinity of a school and having cocaine and methamphetamine with bags, a digital scale and a pipe to store and abuse them. He also poured bleach and a cleaning solution on drugs and drug paraphernalia in his residence to impair their value or availability as evidence and delayed the performance of law enforcement officers by barricading himself inside his residence and declaring that he had a gun. Grand jurors also specified that $2,530 in cash was obtained by Hoying from the commission of a felony drug abuse offense and is subject to forfeiture.

According to a press release from Sidney Police Department Capt. Jerry Tangeman, Hoying did not respond to law enforcement during the standoff but was convinced to surrender with assistance from family members and he was transported to the Shelby County Jail. The Sidney Police Department found money, cocaine, pills and paraphernalia in the residence after the standoff.

By Charlotte Caldwell [email protected]

