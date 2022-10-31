Mumaw indicted after crash involving coach

SIDNEY — Jorden L. Mumaw, 31, of Rossburg, was indicted by the Shelby County grand jury on Oct. 27 after a two-vehicle crash that caused Russia High School boys basketball coach David Borchers to have life-threatening injuries on Oct. 8 and caused his death shortly after.

Mumaw’s indictment included aggravated vehicular homicide, a second-degree felony, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs of abuse and operating a motor vehicle with a specified concentration of alcohol, first-degree misdemeanors, for causing the death of Borchers while operating a motor vehicle with a concentration of eleven-hundredths of one gram or more but less than two hundred thirty-eight-thousandths of one by weight of alcohol per one hundred milliliters of his urine.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol Piqua Post, the crash occurred after Mumaw drove left of center while traveling northbound on state Route 66 — north of Russia Versailles Road in Loramie Township — and struck Borchers while he was traveling southbound. Borchers was transported by Care Flight to the Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton where he died on Oct. 17.

By Charlotte Caldwell [email protected]

Reach the writer at 937-538-4824.

