125 Years

November 1, 1897

Voting tomorrow will be done at the usual places: Haller’s Dye House on East Court Street in the First Ward; the Hose House on North Main in Second Ward; the Goode Building on North Ohio Avenue in Third Ward and Eisenstein Room on West Court Street in the Fourth Ward. In Clinton Township, the voting place will be at the fire house on Court Street.

—————

Three Sidney boys while trying to beat their way from Wapakoneta to Sidney on the evening passenger train yesterday, were put off between Wapakoneta and Botkins.

—————

The Women’s Society of the Presbyterian Church elected officers at its annual meeting Saturday evening at the home of Mrs. M. H. Murray. Mrs. W. S. Graham was elected president; Mrs. Anna McCullough, vice president; Mrs. J.F. Black, secretary and Miss Ida Brown, treasurer.

100 Years

November 1, 1922

The final golf match for the club championship for 1922 will be held on the country club course Sunday. The match will be between V. E. Watkins and Brooke Getz and 36 holes will be played. Eighteen holes will be played in the morning and 18 holes in the afternoon. With much interest being manifest in this match, it is expected a large gallery will be on hand.

—————

Some 50 members were present when the young people’s society of St. Paul Church met last evening at the country home of William Lilliankamp, south of the city. During the business session, the following officers were elected: Homer Crusey, president; Walter Gillman, vice president; Catherine Weiss, secretary and William Lilliankamp, treasurer.

A county truck used for road work in east Sidney caught fire yesterday.

75 Years

November 1, 1947

Great interest was shown in the all metal prefabricated house designed by George Bohlinger of the Sidney Industrial Manufacturing Co., during the visit in Sidney today of Senator Joseph McCarthy of Wisconsin, chairman of the joint congressional committee investigating the housing shortage in various parts of the nation. The senator came to Sidney from Columbus where he had held a hearing in connection with the national problem.

—————

At the completion of five days, the Community Chest campaign had reached the half-way mark in the point of money received, the auditing committee reporting $11,956 toward the goal of $24,000. With most divisions well under the 50 per cent mark in contacts reported, campaign officials were optimistic the goal can be reached.

—————

The festive spooks of Halloween played a weak second fiddle last night as local grid-conscious enthusiasts celebrated in jubilant fashion Sidney High School’s surprising 19 to 13 upset of a highly favored Miamisburg team at Julia Lamb field in the final home stand of the season. Tom Brown scored two of the Sidney touchdowns with Brentlinger tallying the third. Brown also made good on one placement kick.

50 Years

November 1, 1972

NEWPORT – Mr. and Mrs. James Gariety entertained the members of the Sheephead Club at their country home west of here Saturday evening.

After playing 10 rounds of cards, prizes were awarded to Mrs. Louis Marchal, Richard Borchers and William Barhorst.

—————

Miss Alice Tommas, formerly home agent with the Shelby County Cooperative Extension Service has been named assistant 4-H leader at Ohio State University.

While in Sidney, Miss Tommas was active in Altrusa Club, Salvation Army Auxiliary and home agent’s group and was voted outstanding citizen of Sidney when the Jaycees had this annual program.

25 Years

November 1, 1997

There was good news from the Shelby County Commissioners and the sheriff. It appears as though the bonds on the new jail construction will be paid off early. It was a $10 million construction project. With the help of grants and a good economy, the debt will be paid off five years early.

—————

There is good news for patients suffering from kidney disease. Sidney will have a new kidney dialysis facility. It will be in the Westwood estates subdivision off Fair Road. Wilson Hospital will [artner with a developer to complete the project.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/11/web1_Logo-for-SDN.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org