Elmwood residents celebrate Halloween with friends and family

NEW BREMEN — Residents at Elmwood Assisted Living of New Bremen celebrated Halloween with a night of Trick or Treat for families and kids.

Over 75 adults and children came out to help residents at Elmwood celebrate on Thursday, Oct. 27. Family and friends of the residents came out in costumes with their kids for some trick or treating around the building. Not only did the little ones get candy and treats, they also got goodie bags with small toys like slinkys, airplanes, finger puppets, pumpkin erasers and more.

Elmwood Assisted Living residents handed out candy and goodie bags to all the kids that came out to trick or treat and see their family members at Elmwood.

Trick or treaters picking out various treats and toys to take home. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/11/web1_IMG_5735.jpg Trick or treaters picking out various treats and toys to take home. Courtesy photo Elmwood Assisted Living residents Ruth Ann Brewer, far left, Eugene Reed, Edith Pleiman and Rose Clem, far right, handing out candy during trick or treat. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/11/web1_IMG_5769-97-.jpg Elmwood Assisted Living residents Ruth Ann Brewer, far left, Eugene Reed, Edith Pleiman and Rose Clem, far right, handing out candy during trick or treat. Courtesy photo