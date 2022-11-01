Learning about fire safety

Lt. Ryan Heitman, Houston, tells a story promoting fire safety to children that attend Head Start in Sidney on Monday, Oct. 31. The visit is part of Fire Prevention Month of October. Heitman is a firefighter at Sidney Fire Department.
Lt. Chance Guisinger, Anna, demonstrates a heat sensor to a group of children that attend Head Start in Sidney.
Lt. Chance Guisinger, Anna, explains some of the parts of the firefighter’s hose to children that attend Head Start in Sidney. Guisinger is a firefighter at Sidney Fire Dept.
