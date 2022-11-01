Commissioners pass Natural Gas is Green resolution

SIDNEY — Shelby County Commissioners Tuesday morning passed a resolution declaring Natural Gas is Green to encourage investment and development in the local gas industry.

The Empowerment Alliance’s (TEA) representative Mitch Given spoke with Commissioners Julie Ehemann, Bob Guillozet and Tony Bornhorst prior to their vote.

TEA representatives have been traveling throughout Ohio spreading the message that natural gas is the solution to affordable energy while improving the environment and securing American energy independence.

Jackson County was the first county to adopt a resolution last month.

TEA was founded in 2019 to harness the power of American ingenuity, the tenets of our free market system, and the abundance of our nation’s natural gas supply to forge a realistic, rational, and effective approach to American energy consumption and environmental conservation.

To learn more visit www.empoweringamerica.org