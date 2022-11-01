SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of October 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:

Austen Charles Craun, 27, of Lakeview, was charged with speeding, $205 fine.

Kali N. Withrow, 18, of Maplewood, was charged with driving in marked lanes, $130 fine.

Justin P. Wolfe, 44, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Stephen C. Minton, 78, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $205 fine.

Rochelle Hisako Konces, 34, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Courtney J. Hill, 36, of Springfield, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Samuel Walter Schulze, 28, of Minster, was charged with speeding, $261 fine.

Tiffanie M. Camper, 25, of Wapakoneta, was charged with speeding, $130 fine.

Damilola Olaleye, 28, of Lima, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.

Nathaniel M. Brown, 20, of Alger, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Allyna N. Smith, 19, of Maplewood, was charged with speeding, $181 fine.

Bill Joe Beaver Jr., 21, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $261 fine.

Chelsie Merkle, 22, of Lima, was charged with driving under suspension, $180 fine.

Summer Allison Cisco, 35, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Kendra L. Wendel, 20, of Maria Stein, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jasmine Marie Kollsmith, 32, of Delphos, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Nichole K. Jones, 35, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $130 fine.

Virgen Milagros Casiano Lopez, 57, of Sidney, was charged with starting and backing vehicles, $130 fine.

Natalie C. Herrick, 20, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

El Sherbini Hala Saad, 21, of Birmingham, Alabama, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Timothy Hackney, 32, of Miamisburg, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Ethan Patrick Babb, 26, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Shonda L. Rawson, 47, of Covington, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Michael A. Holthaus, 49, of Fort Loramie, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Alexander William Olding, 18, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $261 fine.

Chad P. Moeller, 42, of Maria Stein, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Joshua James Davis, 40, of Toledo, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.

Adam G. Starnes, 47, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Savannah Michelle Cox, 29, of Sidney, was charged with right of way when turning left, $136 fine.

Robert Daniel Cobern II, 37, of Galion, was charged with driving in marked lanes and distracted driving enhancement, $230 fine.

Myra Jordan, 89, of Sidney, was charged with right of way/private driveway/alley, $136 fine.

Conner K. Stewart, 20, of Sidney, was charged with seat belt violation, $116 fine.

Michael P. Shingleton, 42, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $205 fine.

Joseph Edward Frey, 21, of Fort Loramie, was charged with driving in marked lanes and distracted driving enhancement, latter charge dismissed, $130 fine.

Erin Lee Zimpfer, 43, of New Bremen, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jason Lee Hatfield, 39, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Matthew D. Bender, 21, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Amy L. Kohler, 50, of Wapakoneta, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jack G. Best, 66, of Belle Center, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jeremy T. Rentz, 40, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Hunter R. Hemmelgarn, 28, of Fort Recovery, was charged with speeding, $205 fine.

Diana Stewart Kleinfelder, 74, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Rebecca Nicole Blackburn, 34, of Sidney, was charged with operating without reasonable control, $136 fine.

Jeremy G. Harden, 48, of Celina, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Samantha L. Elsner, 30, of Minster, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Riana Michelle Carson, 19, of Sidney, was charged with driving within lanes/continuous lines, $136 fine.

Shelly M. Coverstone, 48, of Sidney, was charged with not wearing a seat belt, $116 fine.

Joni L. Dunham, 40, of Sidney, was charged with leaving a motor vehicle unattended, $136 fine.

Brett M. Reimer, 28, of Mason, was charged with driving within lanes/continuous lines, $136 fine.

Thomas Z. Deakle, 22, of Piqua, was charged with no operator’s license, $161 fine.

Kyle Paul Kraftchick, 27, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Kilie Marie Ann Jones, 26, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Alex James Herron, 26, of Russia, was charged with assured clear distance, $130 fine.

Kameron F. Plapp, 24, of Waynesfield, was charged with driving under suspension, speeding and no operator’s license, latter two charges dismissed, $157 fine.

Austin E. Morrison, 24, of Elida, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jeremy Ty Doty, 42, of Galena, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Kevin L. Zimmerman, 69, of Sidney, was charged with failure to obey traffic control devices, $136 fine.

J.B. Powers, 86, of Sidney, was charged with failure to obey traffic control devices, $136 fine.

Edward J. McLenon, 49, of Birmingham, Michigan, was charged with assured clear distance, $130 fine.

Miriam K. Hoy, 80, of Sidney, was charged with assured clear distance, $130 fine.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

