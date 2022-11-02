125 Years

November 2, 1897

The election today is passing off very quietly. If there is anything in the old saying, a rainy election day is a good sign for the Democrats, that party will be victorious, for there has been a continuous rain all day. The vote is light and the greatest general interest is taken in the sewer question.

—————

A formal meeting of the board of directors of the United States Whip Company has been called to meet in Westfield, Massachusetts next Thursday to act on the proposition made by city council relative to the deed for the Underwood Whip Company plant.

100 Years

November 2, 1922

The Republican round a round in the northeastern part of Shelby County yesterday did not seem to create much enthusiasm as very small crowds turned out. At some of the stops only two or three persons listened to the addresses made. The tour was conducted under the supervision of W. P. Collier, chairman of the Republican executive committee, Harold Oldham and W. O. Blake. Places visited were Pemberton, Port Jefferson, Maplewood, Jackson Center, Botkins, Anna and Kettlersville.

—————

The Halloween celebration held in this city under the direction of Ralph Elliott and Walter Thompson was a complete success in every way. Thousand of people were out to enjoy the evening. Judges for the presentation of masked awards were Mayor E. E. Trout, Sheriff Frank Clark and Howard Vertner.

75 Years

November 2, 1947

City and county residents will go to the polls tomorrow to choose a representative to Congress, vote on four statewide issues and to select city, village and township officials and school board members. In Sidney, voters will also vote on a $150,000 recreation bond issue and an interim zoning ordinance. Three contests are on the ballot – the mayor’s race, Fourth ward councilman and with the hottest competition, seven candidates for three spots on the board of education.

—————

One hundred percent enrollment for service in the American Junior Red Cross is the goal set for the schools of Shelby County, Mrs. H.E. Roth, Junior Red Cross chairman, announced today. Membership enrollment for the junior program will be held from Nov. 1 to 15, she noted.

50 Years

November 2, 1972

Houston sacked up its first sports title in some time when its feminine cage crew put the final clinchers on the Shelby County Girls Athletic Association title by turning back Fairlawn’s hoopsters, 47 – 35 at Houston on Wednesday evening.

As in most of its other games, Houston was paced by Jan Burger and Diane Meeker, with the former netting 12 buckets and three free throws for a 27-point total while Diane notched 13 points.

—————

David C. Lehmkuhl, R.R. 1, Minster, failed to collect a $600 prize when his name was drawn from the Lucky Barrel. He had failed to register at Goodwin’s Furniture Store, W. Poplar Street.

25 Years

November 2, 1997

The American Legion members heard the good news recently. Their new facility on Fourth Avenue will soon be under construction. The Legion will be leaving its location on Ohio Avenue. It will be available for sale. It is a two story, 12,000 square foot building.

—————

A contractor is questioning the decision of the commissioners on the new agricultural center, Tom’s Construction of St. Henry. The architects are recommending the commissioners accept the higher bid of Westerheide Construction over the lower bid of Tom’s because of a difference in delivery dates. The commissioners will issue a ruling at a later date.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

