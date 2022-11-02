Let yourself go

ONGOING

• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m.

• Martial arts classes teaching karate and jujitsu will be held from children aged 6 through adults at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA. Classes will be held on Fridays from 6 to 7 p.m. for beginners at a cost of $22 for members and $40 for non-members for four classes. Advanced classes will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. and cost $44 for members and $80 for non-members for four classes. All classes are taught by Sensei David Smith, in partnership with Jukido-Kai School-Martial Arts.

• Kinetics classes are available at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA and include: Mommy & Me (parent & child, ages 10 to 24 months); Pre-School Gymnastics (ages 2 to 5); Youth Gymnastics (ages 6+); Pre-Team Gymnastics; Acrobatic Gymnastics; Cheerleading classes; Tumbling classes; and Competitive Gymnastics Team. For days, times and cost, visit www.sidney-ymca.org.

• Aquatics classes are available at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA and include: Water Discovery/Exploration (parent & child, ages 6 months to 3 years); Preschool Swim Lessons (ages 3 to 6; swimmers in levels 1 through 3 must have a parent or adult in the water with the child); Youth Swim Lessons (ages 6+); Competitive Swim Team (Y Stingrays); Adult Swim Lessons (by appointment only); and Private & Semi-private Lessons available. For days, times and cost, visit www.sidney-ymca.org.

• Home-school Nature Club at the Brukner Nature Center Staff naturalists have developed hands-on educational lesson plans using live wildlife and outdoor exploration. The club is for home-schooled students aged 5-11 and costs $5/child each month for BNC members and $8/child each month for non-members. The Home-school Nature Club will meet on the third Wednesday of each month starting Sept. 21 and through May. Pre-registration is required and can be done via phone by calling 937-698-6493 Monday through Friday or by emailing [email protected] Parents may register and pay for one month or several at a time. All fees are non-refundable.

• Brukner Nature Center Autumn Art Exhibit featuring artwork by Sue King will run through Dec. 11. King’s artwork will be on sale until then and will be ready to be picked up on Dec. 12. All proceeds from this exhibit will go to BNC’s mission of wildlife conservation.

• Brukner Nature Center’s second Fall Session of PEEP is open for registration. PEEP is a nature-centered play experience for kids aged 3 to 5 who are not attending Kindergarten or being home-schooled for Kindergarten. The kids will meet once a week for six weeks. Classes are available Tuesdays through Fridays from 9:30 to 11 a.m. or on Thursday afternoons from 1 to 2:30 p.m. PEEP costs $55/child for BNC members and $75/child for non-members. Email [email protected] or call the center at 937-698-6493 for more information and registration.

MONDAY, NOV. 7

• The Wilson Health Auxiliary Gift Shop is hosting their annual Christmas Open House. The shop will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. All Christmas items will be 25% off and all proceeds go to benefit Wilson Health Auxiliary.

TUESDAY, NOV. 8

• Maplewood United Methodist Church will have their free senior lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church, 21544 Maplewood Road, Maplewood.

• Jackson Center United Methodist Church, 202 E. Pike St., will hold its annual Election Day meal from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Choices for the meal include homemade sandwiches, soups, and pies and beverages such as pop, water and coffee. Most of the items available will be priced at $2.50 and payment will be cash only. Dine-in, carry-out and delivery will be available.

• The Wilson Health Auxiliary Gift Shop is hosting their annual Christmas Open House. The shop will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. All Christmas items will be 25% off and all proceeds go to benefit Wilson Health Auxiliary.

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 9

• The Wilson Health Auxiliary Gift Shop is hosting their annual Christmas Open House. The shop will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. All Christmas items will be 25% off and all proceeds go to benefit Wilson Health Auxiliary.

THURSDAY, NOV. 10

• The Wilson Health Auxiliary Gift Shop is hosting their annual Christmas Open House. The shop will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. All Christmas items will be 25% off and all proceeds go to benefit Wilson Health Auxiliary.

• Maplewood Music Jam will be held at the Maplewood Hall near the United Methodist Church, 21544 Maplewood Road, from 6 to 8 p.m. Snacks, water and coffee will be available. Everyone is invited to bring their instruments and join in the music.