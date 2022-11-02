Professional Bull Riders’ Velocity Tour rumbles back to Dayton

DAYTON – For the seventh time in the sport’s history, PBR’s (Professional Bull Riders) Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour will buck into Dayton, Ohio, returning to Nutter Center on March 18, 2023 for their only Ohio stop with the PBR Dayton Rumble.

For one night only, some of the best bull riders in the world will battle the sport’s rankest bovine athletes in the ultimate showdown of man vs. beast in one of the most exciting live sporting events to witness.

During the 2023 season, the PBR will celebrate its 30th anniversary since 20 cowboys broke away from the traditional rodeo with the belief that bull riding could be a standalone sport. Since their trailblazing initiative, the PBR has grown into a global phenomenon awarding nearly $300 million in prize money.

The upcoming PBR Dayton Rumble will mark the 20th event of the new individual season for the PBR’s expansion series. Eventgoers will watch on as riders vie for crucial points in the race to be crowned the 2023 PBR Velocity Tour Champion.

When the PBR last travelled to Dayton in March 2022, Venn Johns (Bixby, Oklahoma) delivered a perfect 2-for-2 performance to win his career-first PBR event.

Johns was quick to strike in Round 1, delivering the third best score when he rode Betcha Boots (Halpain Bucking Bulls) for 87 points.

In the championship round, Johns was unrivaled. The Oklahoman surged to the top of the event leaderboard after he covered Homeboy (T&G Bucking Bulls) for a round winning 86.5 points.

Other past winners in Worcester include: Davi Henrique de Lima (2021 – Candido, Brazil); Jose Vitor Leme (2019 – Ribas do Rio Pardo, Brazil), Michael Lane (2018 – Tazewell, Virginia), Jay Miller (2017 – Liberty, South Carolina), Juliano Antonio Da Silva (2016 – Eloi Mendes, Brazil).

The bull riding action for the PBR Dayton Rumble will begin at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 18.

On Saturday evening, all 40 competing riders will attempt one bull each in Round 1. Following the opening round, the Top 15 will then advance to the championship round where they will attempt one final bull, all in an effort to be crowned the event champion.

Tickets for the one-day event go on sale Monday, Nov. 7, at 10 a.m. ET, and start at $15, taxes and fees not included. Tickets can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com and PBR.com, at the Nutter Center Box Office or by calling PBR customer service at 800-732-1727.

For more information about the PBR and to see the full 2023 PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour schedule, visit PBR.com.