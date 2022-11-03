125 Years

November 3, 1897

On the issue for bonds for a sewer system for the city, voted on at the election yesterday, it failed to obtain the necessary two-thirds majority of the votes and was defeated. The total vote in favor of the proposal was 674 and against, it was 557. The issue carried in every ward but not by the required margin. The question will very likely be brought up again at the spring election for another vote.

—————

The Democrats were victorious in all of the local races at the election yesterday. Charles R. Hess defeated Harvey G. Princehouse for representative; W. H. Frisbee defeated H. J. Taylor for sheriff; William C. Baker won over John P. Brown for commissioner; Ben B. Amann defeated W. C. Zaenglein for treasurer; Joseph D. Barnes defeated M. C. Hale for prosecuting attorney; Samuel M. Wagoner won over I. N. Woodcox for infirmary director; M. F. Hussey over J.D. Geyer for coroner.

100 Years

November 3, 1922

Harry Shoepp, who has conducted the Mall Theatre in this city for the past several years has sold the business to a Mr. Saunders of Union City. The change in ownership will take place this week. Mr. Saunders has been connected with the motion picture business for some time and will continue the same policies at the Mall Theatre.

—————

World heavyweight boing champion Jack Dempsey, who has been sojourning in Toledo, will probably be a ringside spectator at the boxing show to be held at the Majestic Theatre next Monday night according to information that has been received here. There is also a strong possibility Dempsey might referee the Bowsher-Weeks bout.

75 Years

November 3, 1947

J. Oliver Amos, managing editor of the Sidney Daily News was named today by Governor Thomas J. Herbert to serve on the 11-man Anthony Wayne Parkway Board, created by the 97th General Assembly. He will serve a two-year term. The board is to plan and supervise the development of the Anthony Wayne Parkway in those counties of Ohio traversed by the military expeditions of General Anthony Wayne.

—————

The oldest resident of Anna and the largest family were among the more than a thousand who were x-rayed yesterday – the opening day of the mass x-ray program. More than 1,100 persons presented themselves at the Anna School and at the Senior High School here in Sidney for the free x-rays. Mrs. Sophia Barbara Wenger, 89, of Anna and Mr. and Mrs. Silas Hulsmeyer, their nine children and three grandchildren showed up at the Anna Center.

50 Years

November 3, 1972

Shelby County Prosecutor Thomas W. Kerrigan has been notified he is one of seven county prosecutors in the state to be honored by the Ohio Prosecuting Attorney’s Association.

Upon learning he had received the award, Kerrigan said, “I’m proud of this honor, but I want all to know this honor could not have been received if I didn’t have the most able assistant prosecutor in the State of Ohio – Norman P. Smith”.

—————

Shelby County’s Soil and Water Conservation members marked their 25th anniversary at a dinner meeting Thursday night at Fairlawn School.

Awards were given to past supervisors, including the original five members: W. E. Baumgardner, Raymond Buehler, Edwin Pfaadt, Carl Davidson, E.G.F. Heintz, Norbert Cordonnier, Russell Sayre, Clarence Magoto, Robert Lehmkuhl, James Steenrod, Vernon Tebbe, William Joslin, Jr. and Henry Broerman.

25 Years

November 3, 1997

The Lehman cavaliers qualified the OHSAA football playoffs in Division V with a big win over West Milton, 38-6. Key players in the win were Chad Wates with 202 passing and 102 running yards and Seth Nickol. The sophomore running back tallied 1,000 yards rushing for the season. Coach Chuck Asher was pleased with the performance of his players this year. The season seemed in jeopardy after the loss to Tipp City last week.

—————

The Lehman girls volleyball team is at full strength heading into the state tournament. The Lady Cavs won the regional title by defeating New Bremen in straight sets. The game went back and forth with New Bremen pulling close from time to time. In the end it was the Cavs. Coach Greg Snipes commented, “They never quit or gave up.” They play Bascom Hopewell-Loudon in the state semifinal game.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

