JACKSON CENTER — The Jackson Center United Methodist Church will hold its annual Election Day meal on Tuesday, Nov. 8, from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Choices for the meal include homemade sandwiches, soups, and pies and beverages such as pop, water and coffee. Most of the items available will be priced at $2.50 and payment will be cash only.

Dine-in, carry-out and delivery will be available. For more information, call the church at 937-596-6919.

The Jackson Center UMC is located at 202 E. Pike St.