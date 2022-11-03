Remembering Military Veterans with genealogy

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Genealogical Society is holding a program to honor veterans on Tuesday, Nov. 8, at 7 p.m.

Remembering Military Veterans is a program for members and guests to share stories about veterans or military personnel that those in attendance have discovered while doing genealogical research. The society asks that individuals planning to attend the program bring a short story and supporting information to share about armed forces veterans.

The meeting includes the Remembering Military Veterans but is also the election of officers and board members for the Shelby County Genealogical Society. The meeting will be held at the Wallace Family Learning and Innovation Center, 115 E. North St., Sidney.