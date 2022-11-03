Foreclosure sales now online

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office will no longer be conducting sales (Sheriff Sales) of real estate for foreclosures.

According to Shelby County Sheriff Jim Frye, pursuant to House Bill 390, RealAuction has been contracted by the Ohio Department of Administrative Services for these sales to be online with the “Official Public Sheriff’s Sale Website.” The process and procedures under which these sales will be completed, are detailed at RealAuction’s website, https://shelby.sheriffsaleauction.ohio.gov. All prospective bidders should familiarize themselves with this new process.

With the passing of House bill 390, each Ohio Sheriff’s Office was required to have all sales of residential property to be conducted on the official public sheriff sale website by October 2022.