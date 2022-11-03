Senior Center to host veterans only billard tournament

SIDNEY — The Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County, 304 S. West Ave., in partnership with the Shelby County Veterans Services, will be having a Veteran only billard tournament on Wednesday, Nov. 16, at 11 a.m.

The Shelby County Veterans Services will be providing lunch for all players at 11 a.m. with game play to begin at 11:30 a.m. Any veteran age 50 or better are invited to attend.

Veterans who would like to join this event, should call the Senior Center at 937-492-5266 before Tuesday, Nov. 15, to register.