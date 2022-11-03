Land Bank discusses properties and grant

SIDNEY – The Shelby County Land Reutilization Corp. (Land Bank) discussed the status of properties, the non-brownfield grant, and the old Wagner manufacturing plant at a regular meeting on Oct. 18.

The number of properties acquired by the group remained the same at 109 with 77 units demolished and 54 units donated or sold. One unit located at 512 Wilson Ave. was sold, and the same units are on the demolition list as at the previous meeting and will be completed by the end of the year: 411 6th Ave., 414 and 414 ½ S. Miami Ave., 527 S. St. Marys Ave., 109 Hickory St. in Botkins, and 216 E. Main St. in Port Jefferson. Seven units are in various stages of foreclosure including three in Sidney, two in Port Jefferson, and two in Jackson Center. There were no new donations, but the group was contacted about acquiring a property in Sidney that they will pursue.

Regarding the $500,000 Building & Site Revitalization Program grant that was received from the Ohio Department of Development (ODOD) on July 6, the group is making some suggested revisions and will submit them for further review. As for the old Wagner manufacturing plant, a contract from Burgess & Niple – the engineering and architecture firm responsible for the property’s cleanup and remediation process – was received and reviewed and forwarded to Sidney Community Development Director Barbara Dulworth for her input.

Since the last meeting, the Land Bank had an income of $16,823.90, of which $11,823.90 was DTAC money and the remainder was from the sale of a property. Administrative expenses totaled $4,146.64 and programming expenses totaled $23,754.97. The ending balance was $538,840.26, of which $200,000 is a loan from the Shelby County Commissioners.

The next regular meeting will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at 1:30 p.m. in the Commissioners’ meeting room.

By Charlotte Caldwell

