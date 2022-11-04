125 Years

November 4, 1897

The injunction suit of the Miami Valley Gas and Fuel Company against the city of Sidney, restraining enforcement of the ordinance regulating the price of natural gas, was being argued today before Judge Richie. Representing the city were: J.D. Barnes, A. J. Hess and J. E. Russell.

—————

Joseph B. Swain, who has been employed in Ed Kah’s jewelry store for the past 11 years has resigned his position and will move to Alexandria, Indiana where he will open a jewelry store of his own.

—————

The broom makers in the employ of the Sidney Broom Company and the Donaldson and Bryant Broom Factory who were on strike all last week, have satisfactorily settled their differences, and returned to work.

100 Years

November 4, 1922

Dr. and Mrs. Frank Schlagetter will go to Dayton next week, where they will open their chiropractic office in the new Sigma Theatre building on South Brown Street. Both Mr. and Mrs. Schlagetter recently graduated from Ross College, Fort Wayne, Indiana, completing three years of training.

—————

The first Sunday school class taught by Miss Lou Robertson at the First Presbyterian Church, at that time numbering 25 young men, will hold a reunion at the home of Miss Robertson Saturday evening and Sunday. The class has not been together for a reunion for more than 30 years.

75 Years

November 4, 1947

By an unofficial margin of 11 votes, Sidney voters yesterday elected Waldo Patton mayor for a two-year term, succeeding W. W. Wheeler in one of the most hectic off-year elections ever held in Shelby County. An unofficial count showed that a total of 9,224 votes were cast in the city and county.

—————

Although the proposed $150,000 recreation bond issue was given a 56 per cent favorable vote at the election yesterday, it fell short of the required 65 per cent required for approval and went down to defeat. The proposed interim zoning ordinance was also defeated, falling short of a majority vote.

50 Years

November 4, 1972

Samuel F. Pellman, R.R. 6, Sidney, a sophomore at Miami University, is one of 183 members of the Miami University Marching Bank which performs at football games. Pellman, a graduate of Houston High School, is a piccolo player.

—————

Oliver F. Dill of 851 Merri Lane is one of the 19 students of the Ohio School of Real Estate, Columbus, that earned a salesman’s license by successfully completing the exam.

Dill, a former employee of the Sidney Printing and Publishing Co., is employed by Russell Sayre Real Estate.

25 Years

November 4, 1997

Significant post-season honors have been handed out to local high school players and coaches. Lehman volley ball players Beth Palmer and Jackie Watercutter were selected to All Ohio squads. Palmer is on the first team All-Ohio and Watercutter made the third team. Lehman coach Greg Snipes was named Coach of the Year.

—————

The election results were mixed as far as taxing levies were concerned. The bridge and road .5 percent sales tax measure passed. The park levy did not fare so well. 61.4% of the voters opposed the one-quarter mil park levy. The levy would have raised $210,000 a year. the levy has been voted down a number of times in a row.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

