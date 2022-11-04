Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County fundraiser set

TROY—Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County is inviting the community to support its mission by participating in a dine-in or to-go fundraising event on Thursday, Nov. 17, 3-9:30 p.m. at Texas Roadhouse, 1809 Towne Park Drive, Troy.

Texas Roadhouse will donate 10% of diners’ total food purchases to Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County. Funds raised will support patient care and services at Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County. Diners must present the flyer at the Troy location of Texas Roadhouse. To download a copy of the flyer, visit www.OhiosHospice.org/Texas-Roadhouse-Fundraiser.

“Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County is grateful to Texas Roadhouse and members of the community for their support of our mission,” said Carey Short, executive director of Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County. “Through their generous support, we are able to continue to provide superior care and superior services to our patients and families.”

Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County, an affiliate of Ohio’s Hospice, has been serving patients in Miami County since 1983. The not-for-profit hospice is dedicated to improving the quality of life for those facing life-limiting illnesses in Miami, Darke and Shelby counties. Its outstanding care has earned recognition from the prestigious Hospice Honors program of HEALTHCAREfirst and Deyta Analytics.