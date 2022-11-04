Power lines down

The bucket on a truck was raised as the driver tried to pass under a power line at the corner of Taft Street and Karen Avenue Thursday afternoon. The bucket caught the power line and snapped the pole. The area was without electricity until the pole and line could be repaired. The incident remains under investigation by the Sidney Police Department.

The bucket on a truck was raised as the driver tried to pass under a power line at the corner of Taft Street and Karen Avenue Thursday afternoon. The bucket caught the power line and snapped the pole. The area was without electricity until the pole and line could be repaired. The incident remains under investigation by the Sidney Police Department. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/11/web1_DSC_5385.jpg The bucket on a truck was raised as the driver tried to pass under a power line at the corner of Taft Street and Karen Avenue Thursday afternoon. The bucket caught the power line and snapped the pole. The area was without electricity until the pole and line could be repaired. The incident remains under investigation by the Sidney Police Department. Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News