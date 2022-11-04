Wilson Health focuses on cancer patients

SIDNEY — Wilson Health Foundation is participating in the Community Foundation’s Match Day on Nov. 29 and will focus gifts received on supportive care therapies for cancer patients. Wilson Health began offering infusions this summer to give local cancer patients the ability to receive treatment close to home.

“A very high number of adults living with cancer are malnourished, need a dietary supplement during treatment and experience fatigue, pain and significant distress,” said Karla Young, Wilson Health Foundation executive director. “Supportive care includes physical, psychological, social, and spiritual support for patients and their families. Match Day gifts will allow us to provide those meaningful extras that insurance typically doesn’t cover including nutritional support, counseling, pain management, exercise, music therapy and meditation.

“Supportive Care therapies are an indispensable component of modern oncology that improve the quality of life of people and the side effects caused by their treatments. As anyone who has experienced cancer or been close to someone who endured treatment knows, there are many additional issues affecting the patient that go beyond the actual diagnosis. These gifts will enable Wilson Health to care for them beyond their treatment.”

To support Wilson Health on Match Day, gifts must be made payable to the Community Foundation of Shelby County with: Match/Wilson Health noted on the memo or in an accompanying note or form. Details and forms are available at the Community Foundation website at commfoun.com and by contacting the Wilson Health Foundation at [email protected] Gifts must be received on or before Nov. 29 to be eligible for matching money. Credit card gifts may be made only on Nov. 29.

The Community Foundation of Shelby County holds its Match Day event annually on Giving Tuesday. This year, 25 local charities will ask supporters to make a gift to the Community Foundation that will be matched up to a total of $5,000 per charity.

Match Day participating organizations have a 501(c)(3) tax status and an organization fund within the Community Foundation of Shelby County with an asset balance exceeding the Foundation’s fund minimum. Gifts received will not be placed into an organization’s fund, but instead will be returned to the organization for its work in the community.