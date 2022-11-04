What you’ll see on the ballot

SIDNEY — The ballot on Nov. 8 will include many different races and issues.
U.S Senator
Tim Ryan (D)
JD Vance (R)
Governor
Mike DeWine (R) Incumbent
Nan Whaley (D)
Lieutenant Governor
Jon Husted (R)
Cheryl L. Stephens (D)
Ohio Supreme Court Justice
Pat Fischer (R)
Terri Jamison (D)
Ohio Supreme Court Justice
Pat DeWine (R)
Marilyn Zayas (D)
Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice
Jennifer Brunner (D)
Sharon Kennedy (R)
Ohio Attorney General
Jeffrey A. Crossman (D)
Dave Yost (R)
Ohio Secretary of State
Chelsea Clark (D)
Frank LaRose (R)
Terpseshore P. Maras (I)
Ohio Treasurer
Scott Schertzer (D)
Robert Sprague (R)
Ohio Auditor
Keith Faber (R)
Taylor Sappington (D)
U.S. House of Representative Ohio 4th Congressional District
Jim Jordan (R)
Tamie Wilson (D)
U.S. House of Representative Ohio 15th Congressional District
Gary Josephson (D)
Mike Carey (R)
Ohio Appellate Court Judge District 3
Juergen A. Waldick (R)
Ohio Appellate Court Judge District 3
William Zimmerman (R)
Shelby
Shelby County Commission
Julie L. Ehemann (R)
Shelby County Auditor
Amy L. Berning (R)
Ohio House of Representative District 85 – Running Unopposed
Tim Barhorst (R)
Perry Township Trustee – Unexpired term ending Dec. 31, 2025
Frederick E. Favors
Auglaize
Ohio House of Representatives District 84
Angela N. King (R)
Sophia Rodriguez (D)
Auglaize County Commission
Douglas A. Spencer (R)
Auglaize County Auditor
Linda M. Bice (D)
Auglaize County Engineer
Andrew J. Baumer (R)
Auglaize County Common Pleas Court Judge
Frederick D. Pepple (R)
State and local issues
State Issue 1
To require courts to consider factors like public safety when setting the amount of bail.
State issue 2
Prohibit allowing non-electors to vote
City of Sidney Charter Amendments
Amendment 1: Section 2-B. Vacancies
Amendment 2: Section 2-6: Restrictions
Amendment 3: Section 1-3: Home Rule Powers
Orange Township
Property tax (additional – 1.1 mill, 5 years)
Current operating expenses
Van Buren Township
Property tax (additional – 0.5 mills, 5 years)
Providing and maintaining fire apparatus, equipment and alliances
Loramie Township
Property tax (renewal – 1 mill 5 years)
Providing and maintaining fire apparatus, appliances, buildings or sites or sources of water supply and materials or payment of firefighting companies or permanent, part-time or volunteer firefighting personnel
Van Buren Township
Property tax (renewal – 0.3 mill, 5 years)
Providing ambulance and emergency medical services
Washington Township
Property tax (renewal – 1 mill, 5 year)
Maintaining and improving township roads
Property tax (renewal – 0.6 mill, 5 years)
Current operating expenses
Green Township
Property tax (renewal and increase, renew 1 mill, increase 0.2 mill, final rate 1.2 mills, 5 years)
Providing ambulance and emergency medical services
Village of Fort Loramie
Property tax (renewal – 2 mills, 5 years)
Current operating expenses
Village of Jackson Center
Property tax (renewal – 2 mills, 5 years)
Current operating expenses
Village of Lockington
Property tax (renewal – 2.7 mills, 5 years)
Current operating expenses
Russia Local School District
Bond issue (principal $6,200,000, rate 6 mills, 30 years)
Paying part of the cost of facility renovations and additions, including classrooms, community space, career tech lab, stage, auxiliary gym and locker rooms, together with equipment, furnishings, site improvements and all appurtenances
Fairlawn Local School District
Emergency property tax (renewal – annual sum $15,000,000, 2.48 mills, 5 years)
Houston Ambulance District
Property tax (renewal – 0.4 mill, 5 years)
Providing, operating and maintaining emergency and rescue equipment apparatus, appliances, buildings or sites and emergency rescue companies to operate the same or to purchase ambulance or emergency medical services operated by an emergency rescue department or emergency rescue company within Shelby County, Houston Joint Ambulance District