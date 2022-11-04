What you’ll see on the ballot

SIDNEY — The ballot on Nov. 8 will include many different races and issues.

U.S Senator

Tim Ryan (D)

JD Vance (R)

Governor

Mike DeWine (R) Incumbent

Nan Whaley (D)

Lieutenant Governor

Jon Husted (R)

Cheryl L. Stephens (D)

Ohio Supreme Court Justice

Pat Fischer (R)

Terri Jamison (D)

Ohio Supreme Court Justice

Pat DeWine (R)

Marilyn Zayas (D)

Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice

Jennifer Brunner (D)

Sharon Kennedy (R)

Ohio Attorney General

Jeffrey A. Crossman (D)

Dave Yost (R)

Ohio Secretary of State

Chelsea Clark (D)

Frank LaRose (R)

Terpseshore P. Maras (I)

Ohio Treasurer

Scott Schertzer (D)

Robert Sprague (R)

Ohio Auditor

Keith Faber (R)

Taylor Sappington (D)

U.S. House of Representative Ohio 4th Congressional District

Jim Jordan (R)

Tamie Wilson (D)

U.S. House of Representative Ohio 15th Congressional District

Gary Josephson (D)

Mike Carey (R)

Ohio Appellate Court Judge District 3

Juergen A. Waldick (R)

Ohio Appellate Court Judge District 3

William Zimmerman (R)

Shelby

Shelby County Commission

Julie L. Ehemann (R)

Shelby County Auditor

Amy L. Berning (R)

Ohio House of Representative District 85 – Running Unopposed

Tim Barhorst (R)

Perry Township Trustee – Unexpired term ending Dec. 31, 2025

Frederick E. Favors

Auglaize

Ohio House of Representatives District 84

Angela N. King (R)

Sophia Rodriguez (D)

Auglaize County Commission

Douglas A. Spencer (R)

Auglaize County Auditor

Linda M. Bice (D)

Auglaize County Engineer

Andrew J. Baumer (R)

Auglaize County Common Pleas Court Judge

Frederick D. Pepple (R)

State and local issues

State Issue 1

To require courts to consider factors like public safety when setting the amount of bail.

State issue 2

Prohibit allowing non-electors to vote

City of Sidney Charter Amendments

Amendment 1: Section 2-B. Vacancies

Amendment 2: Section 2-6: Restrictions

Amendment 3: Section 1-3: Home Rule Powers

Orange Township

Property tax (additional – 1.1 mill, 5 years)

Current operating expenses

Van Buren Township

Property tax (additional – 0.5 mills, 5 years)

Providing and maintaining fire apparatus, equipment and alliances

Loramie Township

Property tax (renewal – 1 mill 5 years)

Providing and maintaining fire apparatus, appliances, buildings or sites or sources of water supply and materials or payment of firefighting companies or permanent, part-time or volunteer firefighting personnel

Van Buren Township

Property tax (renewal – 0.3 mill, 5 years)

Providing ambulance and emergency medical services

Washington Township

Property tax (renewal – 1 mill, 5 year)

Maintaining and improving township roads

Property tax (renewal – 0.6 mill, 5 years)

Current operating expenses

Green Township

Property tax (renewal and increase, renew 1 mill, increase 0.2 mill, final rate 1.2 mills, 5 years)

Providing ambulance and emergency medical services

Village of Fort Loramie

Property tax (renewal – 2 mills, 5 years)

Current operating expenses

Village of Jackson Center

Property tax (renewal – 2 mills, 5 years)

Current operating expenses

Village of Lockington

Property tax (renewal – 2.7 mills, 5 years)

Current operating expenses

Russia Local School District

Bond issue (principal $6,200,000, rate 6 mills, 30 years)

Paying part of the cost of facility renovations and additions, including classrooms, community space, career tech lab, stage, auxiliary gym and locker rooms, together with equipment, furnishings, site improvements and all appurtenances

Fairlawn Local School District

Emergency property tax (renewal – annual sum $15,000,000, 2.48 mills, 5 years)

Houston Ambulance District

Property tax (renewal – 0.4 mill, 5 years)

Providing, operating and maintaining emergency and rescue equipment apparatus, appliances, buildings or sites and emergency rescue companies to operate the same or to purchase ambulance or emergency medical services operated by an emergency rescue department or emergency rescue company within Shelby County, Houston Joint Ambulance District