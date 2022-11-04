On the agendas

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will hold a workshop session meeting on Monday, Nov. 7, at 6:30 p.m. in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers. Members of the public may attend in person or listen in virtually by contacting the city clerk for log-on information.

Anna Board of Education

ANNA — The Anna Local School District Board of Education will meet Monday, Nov. 7, at 6:30 p.m. in the board room.

Items on the agenda include reports from the elementary, middle and high schools, treasurer and superintendent; approving the 2023 employee health insurance rates, accept a donation from Strands of Love, approve the five-year forecast, award supplemental contracts, accept resignations, approve out-of-state trips, approve special diplomas and go into an executive session to discuss the employment of public employees.

Anna Village Council

ANNA — The Anna Village Council will meet Tuesday, Nov. 8, at 7 p.m. in the council chambers at the village hall.

Regional Planning Commission

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Regional Planning Commission will meet Wednesday,Nov. 9, at 7 p.m. in the commissioners meeting room in the annex.

Items on the agenda include the director’s report, the 2023 budget review, nominations for the vacancy of the secretary/treasurer, the ODNR/FEMA audit and paying the bills.