125 Years

November 5, 1897

The formal opening of the children’s home was held at that institution yesterday afternoon. There were about 300 persons present, most of whom were ladies. The home has been in working order for the past two months and the children, who had been kept prior to two months ago at the Logan County Home, were brought here and placed in our own home.

—————

John Steinle and Harry Conner were out hunting yesterday and killed 39 rabbits which weighed 117 pounds. These will be served in hassenpeffer style at the Elk’s tomorrow night.

—————

R. G. Knox and Sam Lyon associated together in the grocery business have dissolved the partnership, Mr. Knox continuing in the business. Mr. Lyon will remain in the store for a short time.

100 Years

November 5, 1922

The dedication of the Winifred Haslup Gearhart Memorial chimed at 4 o’clock yesterday afternoon at the First M. E. Church was undoubtedly the largest attended service ever held in the church. People began coming as early as 2 o’clock and long before the vesper service began, the house was filled to capacity, with many being turned away.

—————

The election returns will be collected tomorrow evening from the wireless tower of the Sidney Telephone Company’s new building on North Street and if the crowd justifies the results will be given throughout the evening in front of the company’s building. All telephone subscribers can get results from their homes by calling “Elections.”

75 Years

November 5, 1947

Mrs. John Heckler was elected president of the Semper Fidelis class of St. John’s Lutheran Church at their meeting last evening at the church and Mrs. Homer Stang was named vice president.

—————

A new senior Boy Scout Troop will be started in this city under the auspices of the Veterans of Foreign Wars post, it was announced today, following a meeting last evening with officials of the Dayton-Miami Valley Council. Charles Brice will serve as chairman with Alton East and Ralph Wiessinger as committeemen.

—————

Chest officials revealed today that the 1947 chest fund has risen to $21,321. Latest reports indicate that the bulk of large subscriptions are now reported. This means that to secure the goal of $24,000, each and every worker must contact all possible donors in his or her territory.

50 Years

November 5, 1972

Members of Heiland American Legion Post 446 have given special recognition to members who served their country during World War I.

At the conclusion of the regular meeting of the Second District, American Legion Commander Leonard Curtiss on behalf of Heiland Post, presented a life membership to Clarence Billing, a World War I veteran. Roy Lacy and W. W. Fogt, World War I veterans and past commanders of the post, were also recognized. They had received their life memberships in previous year.

—————

The Pittsburg Steelers, who haven’t smelled a title in 40 years in the National Football League, suddenly are talking Super Bowl – and people are listening. The Steelers, who have never won a title of any sort since they entered the league in 1933, took a big step toward their first one Sunday when the trampled the Cincinnati Bengals 40 – 17.

—————

First United Methodist Church members filled the church Sunday morning to hear William Heath, representing a circuit rider preacher, “tell it like it is.” Heath rode a horse as did circuit riders of old to bring back to the people some of the heritage of the church in its early history. In the 75-year-old saddle bag he carried a Bible, hymnal and book of church laws.

25 Years

November 5, 1997

The contested races for Sidney City Council have been decided. The voters selected Tom Miller, currently the Mayor, to another term in the 3rd ward. He defeated Frank Mariano by the slim margin of 37 votes. Doris Blackson will be returning to City Council after a four year absence. She defeated Greg Jones. Blackson garnered 56.03% of the vote.

—————

The voters in the county were not kind to incumbent candidates. Maurice Quinter and Homer Riddle were defeated in the township races. Quinter had been trustee for 27 years in McLean Township. Homer Riddle has served 16 years as a trustee in Perry Township. He lost by just three votes.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

