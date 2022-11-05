New Choices plans furniture purchase

SIDNEY — New Choices, an organization that assists victims and survivors of domestic violence and abuse to find help, shelter and safety. It is participating in the Community Foundation’s Match Day and will use gifts to purchase commercial grade furniture for its shelter.

“Since the beginning of COVID, we have made extra shelter space into bedrooms in order to accommodate more clients. We are now in need of dressers, nightstands, mattresses, and bed frames for these rooms,” said New Choices Executive Director Danielle Sweitzer. “Our current furniture is very worn and is in need of being replaced with something more durable to withstand the high traffic and wear and tear.

“Leaving your home to enter a shelter environment can be very scary. Our goal at New Choices is to provide a welcoming and comfortable space for survivors of domestic violence and their families to help promote their transition to a life free from violence. New and additional commercial grade furniture will help us achieve just that.”

To support New Choices on Match Day, gifts must be made payable to the Community Foundation of Shelby County with: Match/ New Choices noted on the memo or in an accompanying note or form. Details and forms are available at the Community Foundation website at commfoun.com and by contacting any New Choices at [email protected] Gifts must be received on or before Nov. 29 to be eligible for matching money. Credit card gifts may be made only on Nov. 29.

The Community Foundation of Shelby County holds its Match Day event annually on Giving Tuesday. This year, 25 local charities will ask supporters to make a gift to the Community Foundation that will be matched up to a total of $5,000 per charity.

Match Day participating organizations have a 501(c)(3) tax status and an organization fund within the Community Foundation of Shelby County with an asset balance exceeding the Foundation’s fund minimum. Gifts received will not be placed into an organization’s fund, but instead will be returned to the organization for its work in the community.