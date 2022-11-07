Lonestar is in the house

Lonestar’s Dean Sams performs Sunday night at Sidney High School for the Gateway Arts Council’s Presents Series.

Lonestar lead singer Drew Womack, right, and Michael Britt perform during the Gateway Arts Council’s Presents Series Sunday night at Sidney High School.

Gateway Arts Council Executive Director Ellen Keyes and President Chris Gibbs talk about the Presents Series and other opportunities available through the organization Sunday night before introducing Lonestar.

Lonestar performed all 10 of their No. 1 hits during Sunday night’s performance at Sidney High School. The concert was the first of the season in Gateway Arts Council’s Presents Series.

Lonestar lead singer Drew Womack, right, and Michael Britt perform during the Gateway Arts Council’s Presents Series Sunday night at Sidney High School.