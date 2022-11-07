Anna Village Council hires new solicitor

ANNA – The Anna Village Council approved a new solicitor and voted on multiple other ordinances and motions during regular meetings on Oct. 11 and Oct. 25.

The rules were suspended for an ordinance providing for the employment of a solicitor for Anna and the ordinance was unanimously adopted at the Oct. 11 meeting. This means Madison Brinkman is the new Anna solicitor, and her term began on Oct. 1.

One ordinance failed and one entered its first reading on Oct. 11. An ordinance revising the public works section of Anna’s code of ordinances failed with two councilmembers voting yes and four councilmembers voting no. An ordinance enacting and adopting a supplement to Anna’s code of ordinances entered its first reading.

The council approved the Nagel Excavating invoice of $24,240.63 for the County Road 25A project on Oct. 11. The original bid for the project was $9,345 and an itemized breakdown still needs to be obtained to show what the additional funds were used for. The patch on the road is now complete. Councilmember Ken Aselage said the extra work was not brought to their attention and the contractor deserves to be compensated. The council also approved a Then and Now purchase order of $7,225.33 for R&M Controls.

Three new members were approved for the volunteer fire department on Oct. 11: Tyler Overman, Chase Myers and Shawn Priest. The forfeited Dodge Charger was also auctioned off with a winning bid of $24,010, and the council accepted the bid.

On Oct. 25, the council approved a proposed radio tower that will be constructed within the residential zoning district in the village.

Anna Rescue Squad Chief David Klopfenstein attended the Oct. 25 meeting and said the rescue squad member being investigated for being under the influence of alcohol while on a squad run has been placed on administrative leave until the results of the blood test are received from the Ohio State Highway Patrol lab, which could take four weeks to four months. Aselage inquired about alcohol use policies in place. Klopfenstein also said the department has approximately 20 to 25 members with eight to 10 of them being paid positions with four trucks in operation.

As mentioned in old business, paving the park driveway will not happen this year, and there are a few quotes for next year. Fiscal Officer Stacy Meyer said the Mayor’s Court fund will need a court order to move the funds and it will be discussed at the Nov. 8 meeting. Aselage said a rough draft to form the ordinance committee/board that will focus on ordinance violations has been made and there was a meeting about it, and he is hopeful to start it in the spring of 2023.

During staff reports, Mayor Mark Pulfer said the Ohio Public Works Commission (OPWC) grant application for East South Street reconstruction was not submitted to save money for the future water plant. He said the water plant evaluations from Wessler Engineering should be completed soon. He also mentioned a resident that expressed interest in volunteering for the village in August but has yet to receive approval.

Meyer said the total income tax refund requests are $38,056.29 with some recent additions. Fire Chief Tim Bender said the Upper Valley Career Center is working on starting a new, progressive program for first responders. Police Chief Darrin Goudy said there has been an increase in scams on residents and the new patrol car has arrived with the computer on the way. The finance and personnel department said their next meeting is on Nov. 8 at 6 p.m. and they will discuss raises.

During citizen concerns, Ken Burden requested that the trash and debris get picked up before winter at a house that was mentioned at a previous meeting, and Goudy said he will speak to the property owner about the maintenance violations.

Cindy Naseman asked about the status of the 2023 sidewalk program, and Aselage said he would look into it as well as the Timber Trail sidewalks. At the Oct. 25 meeting, Pulfer said Village Administrator Jess Geuy has spoken with Choice One Engineering and they will begin survey work soon for the 2023 sidewalk program and letters will go out to residents by the end of November. She also asked about hiring a new wastewater operator of record as the previous operator resigned, and Pulfer mentioned that a couple of interviews are scheduled.

Naseman inquired about the property maintenance status of a property on South Pike Street, and the property owner, Jayson Byrd, was also in attendance at the Oct. 11 meeting and requested a 30-day extension to correct the violations. The council voted on and approved a 45-day extension from the 14-day original extension to complete the work, and progress will need to be reported and evaluated.

Community involvement ideas were discussed like holding an event to turn Christmas lights on around Anna and getting in contact with the civic association or the historical society for the event. The council discussed holding the event on Dec. 4.

The next regular session of the council will be held on Nov. 8 at 7 p.m. in the council chambers.

By Charlotte Caldwell [email protected]

Reach the writer at 937-538-4824.

