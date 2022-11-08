125 Years

November 8, 1897

At the meeting of the board of directors of the United States Whip Company at Westfield, Mass., this week, orders were given for starting up of the Underwood branch located in this city. The plant here accordingly will resume work within a few days with as large a force as the business will justify.

————

The partnership existing between George F. Yenney, E. B. Chapman and George Everett, under the firm name of the Sidney Broom Company, has been dissolved. Messr’s. Chapman and Everett retired from the firm and Mr. Yenney will continue the business.

100 Years

November 8, 1922

Sixteen members of the initial Sunday school taught by Miss Lou Robertson more than 30 years ago were present over the weekend to participate in the reunion of the class. They were guests for dinner Saturday evening of Miss Robertson in her home and Sunday morning attended church as a group. In the afternoon, they held a vesper service in their old classroom, followed by a dinner at the home of H. A. Amos.

————

Reports from the various voting places throughout the city this afternoon indicated a good vote was being cast in the election. A large number of women were voting during the day.

75 Years

November 8, 1947

Local officials who are handling details of the mass x-ray program for the discovery of tuberculosis in Shelby County were enthusiastic today at the response of the public in every community the x-ray unit has visited. Although they set a goal of a thousand persons daily, that goal has been exceeded – yesterday 2,000 visited the x-ray units.

————

A new meat market is to be opened this weekend in the Rhodehamel Market at the corner of Fourth Avenue and Michigan Street. The announcement was made today by C. D. Rhodehamel who has operated a grocery store at the location for the past two years.

————

Preparation of over 100 gift boxes for shipment to children in devastated countries overseas is the principal project for pupils in Shelby County Schools this winter, according to Mrs. H. E. Roth, American Junior Red Cross, chairman for the county.

50 Years

November 8, 1972

Agricultural officials estimated today that because of heavy rainfall in October and continuing rainfall through the early part of this month, only 35 per cent of the soybean crop and five per cent of the corn have been harvested.

County Extension Agent Lloyd Lutz said conditions vary in sections of the county. Where the land is underlain with gravel, it dries more quickly. But where it is mostly loam and clay, the drying period is slow, he said.

————

By emergency ordinance Monday night, Sidney City Council accepted annexation of a 40 acre tract of land on the west side of Sidney, on which Rink’s Bargain City store is located.

————

City Manager Leo Nelson said the agreement would be beneficial to both the city and Rinks. The city would gain tax revenues and Rink’s would receive police and fire protection.

25 Years

November 8, 1997

Sidney High School football coach Scott Roddy has had enough. Roddy, who has been a football coach for 17 years, announced he was resigning as the coach. However, Roddy explained he was in fact retiring from the sport. He “has never taken a vacation in 17 years” and spending more time with his wife Barb is a priority for Roddy. Sidney will commence a search for a new head coach.

————

The Lehman girls volleyball team is thinking the state title is theirs to win or lose. The Cavs were ranked #2 in the state and the top ranked team, St. Henry, lost to New Bremen in the playoffs. The ladies will play Hopewell Loudon in the state semi-final. Coach Greg Snipes does not want the players to be overconfident.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

