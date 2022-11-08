S&H Products needs help to replace stolen items

SIDNEY — While most act to help those with disabilities, others have caused harm that impacts them and the organizations who serve them.

S&H Products will use Match Day gifts to replenish their cost to replace stolen catalytic converters and add anti-theft devices for multiple transportation vehicles. Catalytic converters are a necessary part of an engine’s exhaust system that converts harmful pollutants into something to less harmful.

“The replacement part for each vehicle is approximately $3,000. We also endured the unexpected expense of placing anti-theft devices on vehicles, which is up to $500 each, depending on type and vehicle,” said Michelle Herndon, executive director and CEO. “It was an extremely large expense that was not expected or budgeted. This has caused hardship in other areas, such as limiting purchases of programming supplies, limiting community activities, and having to wait longer for needed technology updates.”

Many S&H Products associates travel to their facility in Sidney, as well as to work locations and community events using the shuttle buses and vehicles. Each damaged vehicle was out of service for more than a week while awaiting repair and parts.

To support S& H Products on Match Day, gifts must be made payable to the Community Foundation of Shelby County with: Match/S&H noted on the memo or in an accompanying note or form. Details and forms are available at the Community Foundation website at commfoun.com and by contacting S&H Products at [email protected] Gifts must be received on or before Nov. 29 to be eligible for matching money. Credit card gifts may be made only on Nov. 29.

The Community Foundation of Shelby County holds its Match Day event annually on Giving Tuesday. This year, 25 local charities will ask supporters to make a gift to the Community Foundation that will be matched up to a total of $5,000 per charity.

Match Day participating organizations have a 501(c)(3) tax status and an organization fund within the Community Foundation of Shelby County with an asset balance exceeding the Foundation’s fund minimum. Gifts received will not be placed into an organization’s fund, but instead will be returned to the organization for its work in the community.