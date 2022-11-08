Veterans Day service planned

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Veterans Services is honoring veterans on Friday, Nov. 11, Veterans Day, in the courthouse square at 11 a.m.

The services will include speakers, placement of memorial wreaths, a rifle salute and taps. Veterans and community members will be welcomed by Jack Kacin, a retired U.S. Army veteran followed by an invocation from Alan Krahulek, USMC veteran, and the national anthem sung by Amanda Shaffer.

After the national anthem, American Legion Post 217 Commander Judy Johnson, a retired U.S. Army veteran, will be placing memorial wreaths in the courthouse square.

Those at the memorial service will also hear from Shelby County Commissioner Julie Ehemann and Sidney Mayor Mardie Milligan before hearing the from the main speaker, Wes Branscum with the USMC.

The services will end with a rifle salute from Sidney Veterans Honor Guard and taps played by Scarlett O’Keefe, Ethan Mayse, Dade Wilson and Isacc Phelps from Sidney High School.

Shelby County Veterans Services would like to thank the veterans, families and friends of the community along with those volunteering their time for this memorial service; the Sidney Veterans Honor Guard, Amanda Shaffer and Sidney American Legion Post 217. As well as the Shelby County maintenance personnel.