Local author visits library

MINSTER — Young people’s author, Rich Stein, recently visited Minster’s Stallo Memorial Library and shared his latest book with some of the young parents following a children’s story session.

The book, Stein’s 12th (he has also published two anthologies of selected books in print), is titled “Sassy Frassy: a Lamb’s Tale” written for ages four through seven.

“It’s a great read-aloud work,” said Stein.

Paired with illustrator, Mary Coons, Stein has shared his works with thousands of students in well over 250 public schools, as well as universities, and symposiums. His audiences have varied from pre-school to post graduate in all sections of Ohio. The bulk of their presentations were instructional and entertaining as opposed to simply reading the text of his books.

Since the pandemic, the couple has corresponded between Minster and Indianapolis creating new works and making them available on Amazon. Fans and new readers can find all of Stein’s works by typing Richard L. Stein on the Amazon site.