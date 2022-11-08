Russia levy approved

SIDNEY — Polls closed at 7:30 p.m. for Tuesday’s Election Day and unofficial results were posted around 9:30 p.m. on the Shelby County Board of Elections website.

In Russia, where voters were voting on a bond issue for renovation and additions to the school district, unofficial results from the three precincts in the school district was 533 for the levy and 368 against the levy.

“The levy passed by 60%,” said Superintendent Steve Rose. “We’re very excited about the great opportunity for the school district and community. We’d like to thank everyone for their contributions to make this possible.”

Rose said the renovations and additions will be ready for the 2024-25 school year.

No cumulative totals were available for the charter amendments residents in Sidney voted on. However early voting showed all three amendments with more yes votes than no votes. Amendment 1 was passing by a vote of 1,868 to 690. Amendment 2 was passing by a vote of 2,326 for the amendment and 263 against it. Amendment 3 was passing with 1,601 votes for the amendment and 880 votes against it.

For the Fairlawn Local School District, two of three precincts were tallied for a 377 vote for the levy and 338 against the levy.

Tax levies in Fort Loramie and Jackson Center, along with Green Township were approved. The Fort Loramie levy passed by a 447 to 105 vote. Jackson Center’s levy was approved by a count of 341 for the levy and 156 against the levy. Green Township levy was approved by a 240-107 vote.

A levy in Orange Township was defeated with 231 people voting yes and 321 voting no.

In the statewide races, Mike DeWine was leading Nan Whaley.

Incumbents Dave Yost, attorney general, Keith Faber, auditor, Frank LaRose, secretary of state, and Robert Sprague, treasurer, were all leading their opponents.

Sharon Kennedy was defeating her opponent for chief justice of the Supreme Court. Pat Fischer and Pat DeWine were leading their opponents in the Supreme Court justice races.

JD Vance was leading Tim Ryan for the US senate seat. Jim Jordan was defeating Tamie Wilson for the 4th District seat in the US House of Representatives. Mike Carey was leading Gary Josephson for the 15th District seat in the House of Representatives.

State Issue 1 and 2 were both passing in Shelby County.

Results of all 35 precincts will be reported in Thursday’s newspaper, along with the statewide results from all 88 counties.

Terry Pellman, of Sidney, gets ready to place his ballot into the scanner Tuesday after casting his vote in the Primary Election. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/11/web1_PellmanElection.jpg Terry Pellman, of Sidney, gets ready to place his ballot into the scanner Tuesday after casting his vote in the Primary Election. Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News