125 Years

November 9, 1897

The breaking of one of the large belts at the electric light plant caused the streetlights to go out last night. They were out about an hour or until the belt could be repaired. The belt on the commercial arc dynamo was used to repair the broken belt and on account of this, the commercial light will not be on tonight.

————

Lehman and Fulton, who have been in the wallpaper and painting business on North Main Avenue for about three years, have quit business. H. C. Ayers, who formerly owned their stock, has taken it back.

————

The old bridge across the canal at Court Street was sold this morning by the county commissioners to W. H. C. Goode for $30.50. Mr. Goode will use it on his farm in Washington Township.

100 Years

November 9, 1922

The proposal for construction of a county hospital, appearing on the ballot Tuesday, was soundly defeated at the polls. Although the proposal was a favorable majority in every precinct in the city, the rural precincts were almost as unanimous in voting against it. The final tally was 3,936 in favor with 5,296 against.

————

Results in balloting for county officers at yesterday’s election were as follows: Hune (D), representative; Darst (D), clerk of courts; Clark (D), sheriff, Fogt (D), auditor; Klase (D), commissioner, Beery (D), treasurer; Stockstill (D), recorder; Schilling (D), surveyor; Bingham (R), prosecutor; Hussey (D), coroner.

75 Years

November 9, 1972

Some 325 Shelby County grangers will receive the 7th degree, when it is exemplified at the Ohio State Grange’s diamond jubilee which will be celebrated during the national convention at Columbus later this month. The 10 county granges at the present time have an enrollment of 1,235 members, many of whom are expected to attend the 10 day national observance.

————

A motion picture, “Lest We Forget”, of World War II operations from the landings in France to the fall of Berlin, will be shown Tuesday evening at the Sidney Armory as a part of a local observance of Armistice Day. In addition to the movie, there will be a display of military equipment exhibited on the drill floor.

50 Years

November 9, 1972

WASHINGTON – President Nixon polling more votes than any presidential candidate in history, crushed George S. McGovern Tuesday in a near record landslide that solidified his personal leadership.

————

There will be an Upper Valley Joint Vocation School. Voters in five school districts in Shelby County and five in Miami County gave the JVS 2.9 mill levy nearly a 5,000 vote margin Tuesday with 18,819 votes for and 13,934 votes against.

The 2.9 mill levy will run for five years. It will provide for construction, equipping and operation of the school.

November 9, 1997

25 Years

Sidney High School’s Project Excel has been a big success. It was an initiative to improve the soccer field, complete with lights and a storage area. The turf at the old Julia Lamb stadium had been taking a beating. The public and parent support has been excellent, according to Athletic Director Ed Miller.

————

It was a disappointing day for the Lehman High School girls volleyball team at the state tournament semi-finals. The opponent was Hopewell Loudon, who came into the game with an expressive record. Hopewell took two of the three sets to pull out the victory. They will now play Newark, who upset defending champion Buckeye Central.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

